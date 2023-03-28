England will play Italy on Sunday in the second round of the Women’s TikTok Six Nations

The first round of the Women’s Six Nations did not exactly provide any shock results but that is not to say it was worth missing by any stretch of the imagination.

While England said goodbye to Sarah Hunter, they welcomed the new captain Marlie Packer with open arms as the forward scored three tries in under ten minutes.

Wales showed off what their new professional contracts have enabled them to achieve as they humbled Ireland to 31-5 and France were eventually able to pull away from the increasingly ferocious Italians with a 74th minute try from Caroline Boujard.

Ireland, Scotland and Italy may well have been left to pick up the pieces from their disappointing results, but they will need to do so quickly as the second round of TikTok women’s Six Nations fixture looms.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the second weekend of Rugby action

Ireland vs France

These two sides will meet in Ireland’s Musgrave Park on Saturday 1 April with kick-off scheduled for 3.15pm. BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Northern Ireland will both have all the coverage from the first match of the second weekend.

This is likely to be another tough battle for the Irish. In last year’s match in France, they lost 40-5 to the French and following their defeat to Wales, it seems unlikely that they will be able to come out on top, despite the home advantage.

However, France struggled much more than anticipated when taking on Le Azzure and if Ireland can tighten up what was a very poor defensive performance in time for Saturday, they could find themselves pushing France right to the edge. Go to our Women’s Six Nations squad to find out who will be on the pitch for Ireland and France.

England’s Abby Dow breaks away during first round against Scotland

Scotland vs Wales

Scotland will host their first home fixture of the tournament in Edinburgh’s Dam Health Stadium. Scotland and Wales will kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday 1 April and the fixture will be broadcasted on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer for those wishing to stream.

Last year’s battle between the Scots and the Welsh was relatively close with Wales winning by just five points in the end. However, it is wishful thinking to believe this is likely to be the same in 2023.

As was seen against Ireland, Wales have exponentially benefited from their year of professional contracts and it will once again show when they face a side which is lacking in all areas of the game.

Scotland must close the gaps in their defence and take down the opposition with more authority if they are to secure a win this tournament. Go to our Women’s Six Nations squad to find out who will be on the pitch for Scotland and Wales.

England vs Italy

Following their first round triumph, England will take on Italy in their first match without Sarah Hunter at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton, on Sunday 2 April and the match will kick-off at 3pm. Once again BBC iPlayer and BBC Two will have all the coverage from England’s second fixture.

Last year was not a pretty sight for the Italians. England beat Le Azzure 0-74 and its conceivable to imagine a similar score could take place this year with England on home soil.

However, recent performances from the Italians have shown that while they can’t quite take down the world’s elite, they can push them as far as possible and leave them fretting.