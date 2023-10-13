Wales are hoping to continue their tremendous run of form

The quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup begin with a huge clash between Wales and Argentina in Marseille and the winner will then earn the right to face either Ireland or New Zealand in the last four.

Wales have performed excellently at the tournament so far and won all four of their opening games at the competition, rounding off the first stage with a 43-19 win over Georgia last week. Argentina prevailed as runners-up behind England and defeated the likes of Japan, Samoa and Chile on their route to the quarter-finals.

Wales have enjoyed a huge change in fortunes since the appointment of Warren Gatland and they will hope to continue their success story in front of a huge audience. But who is the referee and who are touch judges and TMO for the contest?

Here’s all you need to know.

Who is the referee for Wales vs Argentina?

Jaco Peyper will take charge of the World Cup clash between Wales and Argentina.

Peyper is a vastly experienced South African referee who worked in both the 2015 and 2019 editions of the competition.

He has previously taken charge of four games in the tournament including England vs Chile at the Pool Stage.

Who is the TMO and touch judges?

Ex-Rugby star Karl Dickson will act as one of the touch judges for the quarter-final tie. Dickson was a scrum-half who played for Bedford Blues and Harlequins between 2004 and 2017 before pursuing a career in referring.

Dickson will team up with fellow touch judge Andrea Piardi of Italy, who has worked as a referee since 2019. Marius Jonker will work as the TMO for the contest.

How to watch Wales vs Argentina

Wales vs Argentina takes place on Saturday October 14, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 4pm BST.

In the UK, the game is available to watch live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 3pm.