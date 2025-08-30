Wales have taken a step forward despite loss, believes Keira Bevan

Wales fell to a six-try, 42-0 loss to Canada that has all but ended their Rugby World Cup hopes | World Rugby

Bevan’s side started brightly, knowing they needed a win, but once Canada scored their first try in the 16th minute it was one-way traffic.

Scrum-half Keira Bevan believes Wales have taken a step forward despite a six-try, 42-0 loss to Canada that has all but ended their Rugby World Cup hopes.

McKinley Hunt crossed twice, while Sophie de Goede was flawless from the tee as Wales were condemned to a second heavy defeat, following their 38-8 loss to Scotland last week.

“We knew we needed to have a fast start against Canada and that is probably what we didn’t have against Scotland,” Bevan said.

“Once Canada get you on the ropes, it is very difficult to find your way back out. They are ranked number two in the world for a reason.

“It was really tough for us, but we can take massive learnings and a step forward from last week, so that is our main positive.”

After a strong start, Wales saw Canada cross four times in the space of 15 minutes to put the game – and the knockout stages – out of sight.

It was similarly one-way traffic in the second half as Taylor Perry and Brittany Kassil dotted down, with Wales unable to trouble the scoreboard for another 40 minutes of rugby.

Wales had made seven changes from the starting XV against Scotland, swapping experience for youthful exuberance. That looked as though it might pay off when Sean Lynn’s charges began brightly, winning a penalty just 24 seconds in.

However, once McKinley Hunt powered over for Canada’s first try in the 16th minute, Wales lacked the composure and experience to prevent their opponents running away with the game.

Canada were far from perfect, but they took their chances as Alysha Corrigan raced over before Hunt grabbed her second.

Asia Hogan-Rochester showed why she is a rugby sevens Olympic silver medallist, fending off one player before side-stepping another en route to the try line.

For all Wales’ fight, they went into the break in an even worse position than against Scotland, trailing 28-0 after conceding three tries in six minutes.

The team in white also had little luck: Canada’s fifth try was chalked off for a knock-on, but the review also saw Georgia Evans sent to the sin-bin for an upright tackle.

Canada took advantage, with Taylor Perry going over before Brittany Kassil crashed through Welsh bodies for their sixth try just seconds after coming on.

Wales pushed for a consolation score but were denied each time as Canada’s defence stood firm.

Bevan added: “The main difference between this week and last week against Scotland is that last week I stepped off the pitch deflated, and this week we can hold our heads a little bit higher.

“Obviously it is not the way we wanted to go out of the World Cup, but for us it is about kicking on, moving forward, and getting some results come Six Nations time.”

Wales will conclude their World Cup campaign next weekend against Fiji at Exeter’s Sandy Park.

