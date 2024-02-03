Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wales host Guinness Six Nations opponents Scotland today (3 February), with both countries looking to blast out of the starting blocks. Momentum is key in European rugby’s blue riband tournament, and it could be a long campaign for whichever team ends up losing.

When it comes to making home advantage count in the Six Nations, Wales have repeatedly delivered against Scotland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is 22 years since the Scots triumphed in Cardiff, a 27-22 victory secured through stoppage-time penalties kicked by Brendan Laney and Duncan Hodge.

Eleven successive defeats – nine Six Nations games, one World Cup warm-up and an autumn Test – unfolded at an average scoreline of 29-14.

Scotland did claim a Six Nations win on Welsh soil four years ago during the coronavirus pandemic, but that match was staged in Llanelli behind closed doors.

The Principality Stadium roof will be closed for Saturday’s clash following a U-turn by the visitors. Under Six Nations regulations, the roof is only closed if both teams agree to it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland originally wanted the roof open despite a match-day forecast of persistent light rain, But they have now reversed that decision and Wales have accepted their request.

Finn Russell has insisted Wales’ inexperience does not make Scotland’s chances of ending their 22-year wait to win in Cardiff any easier - Wales have hit been hit by a long list of injuries and big-name retirements, while British and Irish Lions wing Louis Rees-Zammit has departed to try and launch a career in American football.

Scotland have arrived in Cardiff in the unusual position of being bookmakers’ favourites for the game.

But Russell said: “With the Welsh side being slightly different to previous years I think people would see Scotland are favourites. I don’t view it like that. We’ve not won here in 22 years, so it shows it’s not an easy place for us to come and win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve got a more experienced team, but that doesn’t always count on the day. They’ve got very exciting players who will be playing with freedom and that’s part of the joys of having a more youthful side.

“We’re more experienced and we have to lean on that. But we’ve got to be careful we don’t overthink the game because it’s a very dangerous team in front of us.

“The atmosphere is one of the best in the world and when the Welsh boys put that red jersey on it’s different to when they are at their clubs.

How to watch Wales v Scotland

Wales vs Scotland will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer, where the match will also be available via catch up.