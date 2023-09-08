Wales begin the Rugby World Cup with a familiar face as Warren Gatland takes charge of yet another tournament

Wales will look to extend their favourable record against Fiji as they begin their Rugby World Cup campaign in France.

Warren Gatland’s side were semi-finalists in their last tournament in 2019 and they are hoping to improve on that record this time around. Their road to glory begins in Pool C where they will also have to overcome the likes of Australia, Georgia and Portugal.

Gatland has vast experience at this level having managed Wales from 2007 to 2019 and he returns to the dugout in the hopes of winning the World Cup for the very first time.The match is an intriguing spectacle for Welsh supporters who will hope to avoid a repeat of when they last met Fiji in France. But when is Wales vs Fiji and how can fans watch the Rugby World Cup contest?

When is Wales vs Fiji?

Wales vs Fiji will take place on Sunday 10 September at the Noveau Stade de Bordeaux.

The venue has a capacity of around 42,000 and it is the home stadium of second-tier French football club and six-time champions Bordeaux.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji?

Wales’ Rugby World Cup opener will be shown live on ITV1 and build up will begin at 7.15pm.

The game will kick off 45 minutes later at 8pm as Wales look to get off to a winning start.

Fans can also stream all of the action through the ITVX website and app which can be downloaded on your mobile phone or electronic device.

Who is the favourite to win?

Wales are expected to get off to a winning start in their Rugby World Cup campaign and they enter the game as 1/2 favourites with SkyBet.

Fiji are viewed as underdogs for the contest but the Pacific nation will be encouraged by a surprise win against England in the runup to the tournament.