Rugby World Cup 2023: who is the referee, TMO and touch judges for Fiji vs Georgia

Karl Dickson will be the referee in Bordeaux - who are the touch judges and TMO

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago
Fiji could take a huge step towards the Rugby World Cup knock-out stages this weekend.

The Pacific Islanders saw their hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals receive a huge boost without playing a minute last week. Australia's 40-6 loss to Wales left the Aussies facing elimination - having already lost to Fiji in Pool C.

Fiji need just five points from the final two group stage matches to secure a spot in the knock-out round. Georgia are winless so far having lost to Australia on the opening weekend before drawing with Portugal in a dramatic round three match.

But who will be the match officials for the game at the Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux on Saturday, 30 September. The game is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT.

Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Fiji vs Georgia?

English referee Karl Dickson. Picture: David Rogers/Getty ImagesEnglish referee Karl Dickson. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images
English referee Karl Dickson will be the match official for the game at the Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux on Saturday evening. It will be his third game of the tournament having taken charge of Scotland vs Tonga as well as Wales vs Portugal.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is his debut tournament. Dickson, 41, is a former professional rugby player - who made 169 appearances for Harlequins between 2009 and 2017 - who played scrum-half during his career. After retiring he made the switch to refereeing, having started doing his qualifications in 2014.

Who is the TMO and touch judges?

Experienced South African official Jaco Peyper and French referee Pierre Brousset will be the touch judges/ assistant referees for the game in Bordeaux. Brousset has already served as an AR three times in the tournament.

Peyper refereed the opening game of the tournament - hosts France vs New Zealand - he will also take charge of the game between Japan vs Samoa on Thursday, 28 September. It will be a busy weekend for the match official.

The TMO will be English official Tom Foley.

How to watch Fiji vs Georgia?

ITV (and STV in Scotland) have exclusive broadcast rights for the whole 2023 Rugby World Cup tournament in France. The game will be broadcast live on ITV1 - and ITVX - on Saturday evening.

The coverage will begin at 4.15pm and kick-off will take place at 4.45pm.

