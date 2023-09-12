World Rugby has announced the referee, assitants and TMO for Australia vs Fiji

Fiji will be looking to bounce back from a dramatic defeat to Wales when they take on Australia this weekend.

The Pool C clash promises to be another high quality one in a fiercely competative group. The Pacific Islanders came into the tournament on the back of a historic victory over England at Twickenham.

Fiji were fingertips away from claiming another tier one scalp on Sunday night as Semi Radradra had a golden opportunity to score a potentially match winning try but was unable to collect a long pass after it hit the deck. Wales hung on for a hugely entertaining 32-26 victory.

The result leaves Fiji needing to beat Australia to realistically keep their hopes of progressing to the knock-out stages alive. Meanwhile the Wallabies ran out 35-15 winners in a tricky tie against Georgia on the opening weekend.

Eddie Jones, the former England head coach, will be hoping his Australia side can make it two wins from two when the full time whistle is blown at Saint-Étienne this weekend.

But who are the match officials for Australia vs Fiji at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne on Sunday, 17 September afternoon. Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Australia vs Fiji?

Referee Andrew Brace. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Irish referee Andrew Brace will be the match official for the game on 17 September. A former professional rugby player, who represented Belgium internationally, he made his Pro14 referee debut in 2015.

Since taking up refereeing he has taken charge of European Champions and Challenge Cup matches. He made his debut in test matches in 2017 - being the referee for a match between Canada and Georgia.

Brace served as a touch judge at the 2019 world cup and has refereed matches at the Six Nations. The Irish official took charge of Italy's game with Namibia on opening weekend and will also be an assistant for New Zealand vs Namibia on Friday, 15 September.

Who are the assistants and the TMO?

His touch judges will be South Africa's Jaco Peyper - who was in charge of the first game of the tournament - and fellow Irish referee Chris Busby. Busby served as an assistant referee for Brace's first world cup match last weekend as well.

The TMO will be Brian MacNeice - who is also from the IRFU - and was in the hot seat for Australia's previous fixture with Georgia on 9 September. MacNeice was the TMO for Fiji's defeat to Wales and will also fulfil the role during New Zealand vs Namibia.

How can you watch Australia vs Fiji?

ITV (and STV in Scotland) will broadcast the match in the UK. The broadcaster has exclusive rights for the tournament.