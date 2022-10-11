League was the first version of rugby to hold a World Cup, back in 1954, 33 years before union’s first tournament.

In its Rugby League’s early years, only four teams - Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and France - took part, but since 2000 the tournament has rapidly expanded and 16 nations will be involved in this year’s men’s competition, which was delayed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2022 version will be the 16th staging of the men’s event and Australia have dominated, with 11 victories. The only other winners have been Great Britain, three times - the most recent being 50 years ago - and New Zealand, once.

The Aussies, coached by legendary former player Mal Meninga, are bidding for a third successive victory, having beaten England, this year’s host nation, 6-0 in Brisbane five years ago and New Zealand at Old Trafford in 2013.

The first women’s tournament - which was regarded as unofficial - was staged in 2000 in England and featured just three nations. That has expanded to eight this year, including Brazil who will be competing for the first time.

New Zealand won the first three versions of the women’s World Cup, including the inaugural official staging in 2008, but Australia go into November’s tournament looking to equal that record.

Advertisement

England’s most recent win in a rugby league World Cup came in the 2008 inaugural wheelchair event. This year’s hosts are ever-present in the final, but will be looking to end France’s reign as back-to-back champions. Eight teams will take part this time, including debutants USA, Spain and Norway.

Full list of men’s rugby league World Cup winners:

1954: Hosts, France; winners Great Britain, runners-up France.

1957: Hosts Australia; winners Australia (group format); runners-up Great Britain.

1960: Hosts England; winners Great Britain (group format); runners-up Australia.

1968: Hosts Australia and New Zealand; winners Australia; runners-up France.

1970: Hosts England; winners Australia; runners-up Great Britain.

1972: Hosts France; winners Great Britain; runners-up Australia.

1975: Hosts world-wide; winners Australia (group format); runners-up England.

1977: Hosts Australia and New Zealand; winners Australia; runners-up Great Britain.

1985-88: Hosts world-wide; winners Australia; runners-up New Zealand.

1989-92: Hosts world-wide: Winners Australia; runners-up Great Britain.

1985: Hosts England and Wales; winners Australia; runners-up England.

2000: Hosts Great Britain, Ireland and France; winners Australia; runners-up New Zealand.

2008: Hosts Australia; winners New Zealand; runners-up Australia.

2013: Hosts England; winners Australia; runners-up New Zealoand.

2017: Hosts Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea; winners Australia; runners-up England.

Full list of women’s rugby league World Cup winners:

2000: Hosts England; winners New Zealand; runners-up Great Britain.

2003: Hosts New Zealand; winners New Zealand; runners-up New Zealand Maori.

2008: Hosts Australia; winners New Zealand; runners-up Australia.

2013: Hosts England; winners Australia; runners-up New Zealand.

2017: Hosts Australia; winners Australia; runners-up New Zealand.

Full list of wheelchair rugby league World Cup winners:

Advertisement