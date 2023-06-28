Ryan Mallet played for the likes of New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in a six year NFL career

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has died aged 35. (Getty Images)

Former New England Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallet has died in an apparent drowning at the age of 35.

Mallet, who also played for Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, was on holiday with his girlfriend in Destin, Florida at the time of his death.

The quarterback enjoyed a six year playing career in the NFL from 2011 to 2017 before working as a high school coach in his home state of Arkansas.

A number of former teammates and coaches have paid tribute to Mallet and the influence that he had over their careers.

Who was Ryan Mallet?

Ryan Mallet played for the likes of New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in a six year NFL career. (Getty Images)

Ryan Mallet was an NFL quarterback who was born in Batesville, Arkansas, USA.

Mallet began his NFL career in 2011 and he was a third round pick up for the New England Patriots in the NFL Draft.

The 6ft 6 quarterback was Tom Brady’s back-up from 2011-2013 and he went on to play for both the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens before his retirement in 2017.

During his career he played in 21 career games and threw for 1,835 yards and nine touchdowns.

What was the cause of his death?

Ryan Mallet died in an apparent drowning incident during a holiday with his girlfriend in Florida.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Mallet was one of a group of people reportedly struggling offshore in the coastal town of Destin when he went under water.

Mallet was not breathing when lifeguards pulled him out of the water and “lifesaving measures were not successful.”

Tributes to Ryan Mallet

A number of high profile sporting figures are mourning the loss of former quarterback Ryan Mallet.

A tweet from the NFL read: “The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Former team mate Tom Brady added: “We lost a great man. Thank you for everything Ryan.”

A statement from the The New England Patriots said: “The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett.”

A Baltimore Ravens tweet added: “Ryan was a tremendous person and a loyal team-mate. He had an infectious personality throughout his time as a Raven. Ryan’s charisma and joy for being around the team were consistently on display.”