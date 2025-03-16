Sadio Mane, 32, has welcomed his first child with wife, 19, after wedding last year.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mane, 32, tied the knot with Aisha Tamba, 19, last year in Keur Massar, an area in Senegal's capital city of Dakar. The ceremony was just six days before the start of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

The couple have now welcomed their first child, 14 months after their shock wedding, which was confirmed by Mane's Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. And in dedication to his baby girl, Mane celebrated by rocking his arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Liverpool star's goal doubled Al-Nassr's lead in the club's 3-1 win over Al Kholood on Friday. Fellow ex-Prem stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Jhon Duran also scored, before Al-Nassr went down to ten men as Nawaf Boushal was sent off.

Sadio Mane, 32, has welcomed his first child with wife, 19, after wedding last year. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Al-Nassr were at the heart of Mane's public reveal of his new baby. The club posted a video of the footballer reciting a verse from the Quran while walking through the club's training facility.

Mane recited: "Wealth and children are the adornment of this worldly life, but the everlasting good deeds are far better with your Lord in reward and in hope." The video was captioned: "A new blessing for Sadio Mane! Wishing him and his family endless joy.

"Allah provided them with its righteousness, and made her one of His righteous servants." Mane, 31, won the Premier League and Champions League during his spell with Liverpool.

He now reportedly earns £650,000 per week with Al-Nassr. The former Anfield star met Tamba through his agent, who was friends with her construction boss dad.