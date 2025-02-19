Rangers FC fans show their support with a scarf display | Getty Images

Rangers are in discussions over a potential US-led takeover, which could see the club receive significant financial backing from investors linked to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to the Daily Record, "top-level discussions over a multi-million-pound investment began before the turn of the year – and they are now believed to be at ‘an advanced stage’." If a deal is agreed, Rangers could benefit from a major cash injection, with funds available for squad investment in the summer transfer window.

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe, who also serves as the executive vice president of football operations for the 49ers, is one of the key figures involved. The Daily Record reports: "One of the key men behind the proposal is Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe – the man in charge of the NFL giants’ investment arm, 49ers Enterprises."

Marathe previously led the 49ers' takeover of Leeds United and is now part of a consortium that includes "at least one other high net worth American business mogul" aiming to push Rangers back to the top of Scottish football. The American investors plan to acquire enough shares to become the largest shareholder and will likely push for a role in the club’s boardroom.

The details of the deal remain unclear due to the current structure of Rangers' shareholders. However, the report outlines the ownership breakdown, stating, "Former chairman Dave King owns almost 13 per cent, Douglas Park retains nearly 12 per cent, George Taylor holds just over 10 per cent, Stuart Gibson is not far behind with John Bennett on around seven per cent. Directors Julian Wolhardt and John Halsted share a combined stake of just over 12 per cent."

The takeover discussions come at a turbulent time for Rangers, who have faced fan protests following their Scottish Cup exit to Queen’s Park. Some supporters also called for changes at the top during their recent league win over Hearts.