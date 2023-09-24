It comes after England’s Lionessess paid tribute to the midfielder before their match against Scotland - with both sides wearing black armbands

Sheffield United will pay tribute to Maddy Cusack before their men’s match against Newcastle this afternoon (Sunday 24 September).

Cusack, a midfielder at the Women’s Championship club, died on Wednesday (20 September) at the age of 27.

She was named vice-captain last month and had just started her sixth season with the Blades in the Women’s Championship. Cusack was also the longest-serving player in their current squad.

Sheffield United said ahead of the game this afternoon the club will “celebrate and honour” her life.

The Premier League match kicks off at 16:30.

Flowers have been left outside Bramall Lane, Sheffield’s football stadium, paying tribute to Cusack.

Flowers have been left outside Bramall Lane, Sheffield’s football stadium. (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

The club said: “Ahead of the Newcastle game, we will celebrate and honour the life of Maddy Cusack, a loved and respected figure of the Sheffield United family.

"There will forever be a void in the hearts of everyone connected to the club. We would politely ask supporters to be in their seats for 16:15 to partake."

The club added that a “number of activities” have been planned “to remember her.”

Speaking on Friday (22 September), Sheffield United men’s manager Paul Heckingbottom said Cusack was a "big part of everything" at the club.

A statement on the club’s official website read : “Sheffield United Football Club is devastated to report the sad news of the passing of Maddy Cusack. Maddy, a women’s team player since 2019 and marketing executive for the Football Club, passed away on Wednesday.

“A respected player, Maddy, 27, last season reached the milestone of 100 appearances for Sheffield United Women. Additionally, she was a valued colleague in the offices at Bramall Lane, moving over from the Sheffield United Community Foundation to the club in 2021 to help market all areas of the Blades.”

Sheffield United to pay tribute to Maddy Cusack before kick-off. (Photo: Getty Images)

The cause of her death has not yet been announced.

Before joining the Blades in 2019, Cusack also played for Birmingham, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Tributes were also paid before England’s Lionesses played Scotland at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Friday.

Players from both sides wore black armbands and a period of silence was held before kick-off in her memory.

This weekend’s FA Women’s National League fixtures between Newcastle United and Burnley, and Nottingham Forest and Liverpool Feds, have all been postponed due to Cusack being a former team-mate of several of the players due to be involved.

Both games have been rescheduled for Sunday 15 October.

All remaining fixtures in the league will hold a minute’s silence before kick-off.

On the club’s website a statement read: “Discussions over suitable tributes and celebrating Maddy’s life will continue privately.