I have seen a lot of running influencers on Instagram promoting these headphones and boasting about how good they are. I thought they can’t possibly be that amazing, so I thought I would give them a try.

I was very surprised. These are now firmly my go-to headphones for working out and definitely when running.

The headphones sit outside your ear canal which means that I can hear my music clearly, but then I can also hear what is going on around me and am aware of my surroundings. I tried the headphones out a few times while running on the streets and they were honestly great for being able to still be aware of road traffic, noise, pedestrians and more. The headphones are great if you are in the depths of winter training as you can still listen to music while staying safe.

They are really comfortable and stable, they didn’t fall out of place once when I was running. They are also lightweight so it doesn’t feel like you are wearing something clunky in your ears.

The sound was also great, and the headphones have a touch control on them so you can stop and start your music or skip to the next track. You double tap the left bud to pause music, the right to skip tracks and a long press of either to handle volume.

The headphones were also really easy to set up, with a handy guide placed in the headphones box. I really liked the packaging too with the sleek box being a great storage option for your headphones as they just click into place in the container.

They only downside would be that the battery is just six hours for the headphones, and my old Beats headphones would last for hours. However, all of the positives of the headphones very much outweighs the downside of its battery life.

It is a great investment if you love sports and if you are out running on the streets a lot. The headphones are lightweight, will help to keep you safer on the streets and also come in the sleek colour black, a nice white shade or a pink colour.

Shokz is endorsed by marathon running legends Eliud Kipchoge, Eilish McColgan and Tom Evans. They are the only sports headphones brand recognised by England Athletics. Shokz is currently running a Black Friday sale where you can save 20% off a pair of the OpenFit Air headphones. They were previously £119 but you can now purchase them for £95, saving £24.