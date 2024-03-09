Six Nations: Who is the referee, TMO, touch judges TV channel & more for England vs Ireland
English and Irish supporters will descend on Twickenham this weekend for a highly anticipated Six Nations clash.
Fans of the Lions are still reeling from losing 30-21 to Scotland - but must brush off those woes as they entertain the tournament favourites. A win over Ireland would send shockwaves to the rest of the competition and get England’s campaign firmly back on track.
But who will be in the centre as both sides go to battle? And how can you tune in? NationalWorld has profiled all you need to know ahead of the big game.
Who is the referee for England vs Ireland?
Nika Amashukeli will make his first appearance in the middle for this year’s Six Nations. The 29-year-old made history at the World Cup, becoming the first Georgian referee to officiate at the showpiece event.
Who is the TMO and touch judges?
Amashukeli will be supported by assistant referees Andrea Piardi and Craig Evans, with Welsh official Ben Whitehouse as TMO. Whitehouse was on TMO duties when Ireland brushed aside France 38-17 in the opening fixture.
How to watch England vs Ireland?
The game kicks off at 4.45pm tonight (Saturday, March 9) at Twickenham, London. Coverage will start from 4.20pm on ITV1 following Italy vs Scotland, a free-to-air broadcaster in the UK.
Viewers can also tune in online via the ITVX app. ITVX is available on mobile, tablet and a number of Smart TVs as well as services such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV.
