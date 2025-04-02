Tai Woffinden is in an induced coma | National World

Tai Woffinden’s wife has updated fans on the Speedway legend’s battle for life and appealed for space as the family try to comprehend the extent of his injuries.

The three-times world champion was airlifted to hospital in Poland following a three-bike horror smash on the first bend of a race in heat seven on Sunday. He has been placed in an induced coma and is believed to have suffered multiple injuries. Both his wife Faye and mum travelled out to be by the racing star’s side in hospital

The 34-year-old’s wife Faye wrote on Instagram: “Right now, our hearts are heavy, and we are taking things one moment at a time. Please know how deeply grateful we are for your patience, your love, and your support – it truly means the world to us. In the midst of this incredibly difficult time, your support reminds us that we are not facing this alone.

“However, we are still processing everything and need a little more time to understand where things stand before sharing any further updates.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding more than we can say. We will share more when we are able. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The crash happened at Rzeszów in Poland, just nine months after Woffinden had his 2024 season ended early when he broke his elbow.. It was only his second competitive meeting after the last crash which also took place in Poland.

Rzeszów said yesterday: “The patient was transported to our hospital by Air Ambulance ok. the hours are 7:00 pm.

“He was admitted to the hospital with a multisocial injury, numerous fractured limbs and a chest injury. He was operated on by the orthopedic and surgical team until 2:00 a.m.

“At the moment his condition is stable, mechanically ventilated and remains in a pharmacological coma.

“He is in the Intensive Care Clinic where he remains under the care of his doctors. Decisions regarding further treatment will be made after further orthopedic consultations.”

Woffinden’s home club Sheffield Tigers added: “As you are most likely aware, Sheffield racer Tai Woffinden was involved in a crash whilst racing in Poland on Sunday.

“Whilst we understand the concern for Tai’s health and wellbeing, Sheffield Speedway will not be going into any further detail at this stage.

“We are in constant communication with his family - who have confirmed that reports in the Polish media have gone out without their permission or approval.

“Members of Tai’s family will be flying to the hospital later on Monday evening, where he is currently being treated, and will provide the club with a full update as and when they have learned the full facts and when they are comfortable in doing so.

“Sheffield Speedway once again politely asks supporters not to respond to rumours out of respect to Tai and his family.”

Eyewitnesses said the crash happened just after the start of the race and also involved two other riders Bartosz Bańbor and Franciszek Majewski. All three are believed to have collided with an inflatable barrier at the first turn. The race was immediately halted.

The rider’s former Polish club Wroclaw said on social: “Unfortunately a very serious accident in Krosno was reported by Tai Woffinden. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”