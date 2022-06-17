The rising British tennis star takes on his Serbian opponent for a spot in the last four of the last event before Wimbledon.

The final eight competitors in the men’s singles are set for the quarter finals of the 2022 Queen’s Club tennis championship.

Each player will be flying the flag for a different nation and the UK will be represented by 26-year old Ryan Peniston.

The Southend native will be taking on Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic in the third match of the day at the famous London venue.

Also in action today are former US Open champion Marin Čilić and 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the quarter-final matches, including Ryan Peniston vs Filip Krajinovic, when each is due to start and the latest betting odds:

Queen’s Club Championship - men’s singles quarter-finals

Ryan Peniston vs Filip Krajinovic will be the third of four quarter-final matches being played today (Friday, June 17).

The action gets underway with Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina taking on Botic van de Zandschulp from the Netherlands before America’s Tommy Paul faces Italian Matteo Berrettini.

The final match after the Peniston vs Krajinovic encounter sees Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori go head-to-head with Croatia’s Marin Čilić.

Here is the order of play for the men’s singles quarter-finals at the 2022 Queen’s Club Championship:

Fokina vs de Zandschulp (12pm)

Paul vs Berrettini (1:20pm)

Peniston vs Krajinovic (2:40pm)

Ruusuvuori vs Čilić (4pm)

*All start times BST.

How to watch Ryan Peniston vs Filip Krajinovic - TV channel and live stream

Live coverage of the quarter-final from Queen’s gets underway at 1pm on BBC 2.

The programme is scheduled to run uninterrupted through till 6pm.

All the action will also be available to stream live through the BBC Iplayer, providing viewers have a TV licence.

The coverage switches over to BBC 1 on Saturday and Sunday for the remainder of the tournament, starting at 1pm (Saturday) and 1:15pm (Sunday).

Ryan Peniston vs Filip Krajinovic - latest betting odds

The Serbian is the odds-on favourite to progress to the semi-finals, starting the match at 8/13 while Peniston is priced at 5/4.

The Brit made it this far with a superb win over world number five Casper Rudd in his opening match, beating the Norwegian 7-6 in both sets for a thrilling 2-0 victory.

The 26-year then secured a 2-1 win over Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo to book his spot in the quarter-finals.

As for Krajinovic, he came through matches with Americans Sam Querrey and Jenson Brooksby to make it this far.

In the other quarter-finals, Botic van de Zandschulp is the 6/10 favourite to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina who is priced at 13/10 while Matteo Berrettini is 4/11 on against 2/1 outsider Tommy Paul.

Marin Čilić is the 4/9 favourite to claim victory over Emil Ruusuvuori, who is priced at 7/4.

In the outright marker, the prices for the latest 2022 winner in the men’s singles are:

Matteo Berrettini 11/8

Marin Čilić 2/1

Botic van de Zandschulp 12/1

Tommy Paul 14/1

Emil Ruusuvuori 14/1

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 18/1

Ryan Peniston 20/1