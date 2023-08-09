Andy Murray is now the last British male left in the Canadian Open after both Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie were knocked out in the opening rounds. Murray joins British number one Katie Boulter in the second round and the latter is set to face American sensation Coco Gauff while Murray takes on the Australian Max Purcell.

Men’s British number one, Norrie, was beaten 7-5 6-4 by Australia’s Alex de Minaur while Evans lost to the Canadian wildcard Gabriel Diallo 7-6 7-5. World number 21, Evans, was entering the competition fresh off his first ATP 500 title at the Citi Open in Washington DC but was unable to withstand the young talent.

The onus now falls on the three-time winner of the Canadian Open to bring home another trophy as he prepares for his second round match at the National Bank Open held in Ontario and Quebec.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Murray’s upcoming fixture...

What did Andy Murray say?

Speaking after the match, the former British number one said: “It really wasn’t pleasant to play in. It was really blustery, changing direction, during the point and we knew it was coming in, it was going to feel uncomfortable. We hit on this court this morning and it was really breezy. So I was expecting it but it still adds a bit of stress to the match and it was a really tight first set. There were lots of opportunities each way, I managed to sneak through the tie-break and after that, he was obviously a bit disappointed, and I relaxed a little bit.”

“It’s always much faster here, it just takes time to get used to it. Hopefully if I build some confidence and get through some matches, I believe I can play well on this court and in these conditions. Obviously I’ve had success here in the past. It was a very long time ago, but I have good memories from this tournament. I love playing here and hopefully, I can build a bit of momentum.”

When is Andy Murray next playing?

Murray will face Max Purcell later today, Wednesday 9 August, with a scheduled start-time set for 9pm BST. This is, however, subject to change depending on the length of previous matches.

Who is Max Purcell?

Australian Purcell is ranked number 74 in the ATP rankings having enjoyed a career high in June 2023 of 62. In Grand Slams, Purcell has previously reached the second round of the French Open but is yet to break past the first rounds of the Australian, Wimbledon Championship and US Opens.

He is, however, an exceptionally successful doubles player, winning three titles overall, including two Grand Slams, but has since decided to focus on his sinlges career. In 2023, he broke into the top 100 for the first time, having previously been ranked 203, and achieved his first ever Grand Slam win when he beat compatrior Jordan Thompson at Roland-Garros.

How to watch the Canadian Open?