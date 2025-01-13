Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Melbourne crowd were silenced as British tennis star Jacob Fearnley claimed victory in the Australian Open against Nick Kyrgios.

Jacob Fearnley has won his first over Grand Slam match of his career after knocking out Nick Kyrios 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 7-6 (7-2) in the Australian Open. Nick Kyrios, who received a wildcard to play in the Australian Open and is a former world number 13, had suffered an abdominal injury at the beginning of January at the Brisbane International and there was no certainty that he was going to be able to take place in the Austrlian Open.

After the match, Jacob Fearnley said: "All things considered I think it has to be the best match I've ever played.” Jacob Fearnley played college tennis when he attended Texas Christian University (TCU) and it was there that he met his girlfriend, Keagan Polk, an athlete there.

According to Essentially Sports, “Keagan Polk, daughter of Chris and Jennifer Polk, grew up in Dallas Fort Worth, and is a fan of the Cowboys and Mavericks. She graduated from Southlake Carroll High School and recently from TCU, where she studied Finance and Accounting at the Neeley School of Business. Involved in multiple sports within collegiate athletics, she also served as a captain for TCU’s beach volleyball team and was active in the the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.”

Keagan Polk was by Jacob Fearnley’s side when he made his Wimbledon debut in 2024 and took Novak Djokovic to four sets. Only nine months before taking on Djokovic, Edinburgh born Fearnley was ranked outside the world’s top 1,000 players. Thanks to unexpectedly winning the Nottingham Challenger, Jacob Fearnley won himself a wild card to Wimbledon.

After playing Fearnley, Djokovic said: “I should have done some things better in the third when I was a break up, and a bit lucky in the fourth not to go a break down. Potentially the match deserved to go into a fifth set the way Jacob played – but I’m very glad it didn’t.”