The first tennis Grand Slam competition of 2025 has begun in Australia, with UK viewers able to tune in on the action.

Stars of the sport have descended on Melbourne Park, with players such as 10-time tournament winner Novak Djokovic and former quarter-finalist Carlos Alcaraz taking to the court. The UK’s hopes lay on Jack Draper, Jacob Fearnley and Katie Boulter, with Fearnley already dispatching Aussie Nick Kyrgios in the first round.

Many UK-based fans will be wanting to catch a glimpse fo the tournament - here’s everything you need to know about watching the Australian Open in the UK.

Is the Australian Open available to watch in the UK?

The Australian Open is available to watch in the UK. British fans will be able to tune into the action on Eurosport.

To access Eurosport, you must be subscribed to discovery+. Subscription are available via discoveryplus.com, via the Amazon, Apple, Google Play and Roku App Stores, or via your Amazon Prime account.

You will need to select either the ‘Standard’ or ‘Premium’ package, as the ‘Basic’ does not include sports coverage. Standard includes all channels included with the Basic plan plus Eurosport 1 & 2, cycling, tennis, snooker, motorsports for £6.99 per month. The Premium plan includes all this plus TNT Sports as well as Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, boxing, UFC for £30.99 per month.

What time are Australian Open matches on in the UK?

With matches happening in Australia, UK viewers are facing late night and early rises to catch a glimpse of their favourite tennis stars at the first Grand Slam of 2025. Matches on the outside courts will begin from 12am in the UK, with matches on the show courts taking place at roughly around 1am.

The tournament’s night sessions will take place at around 8am UK time.