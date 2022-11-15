Novak Djokovic is playing in the 2022 ATP Finals tournament in Turin this week. How to watch on UK TV and players involved

The final tennis tournament of the year is taking place in Turin this week. The world’s best tennis players will all fight to win the ATP Finals title and this year mark’s the 53rd edition of the singles event as well as the 48th edition of the doubles tournament.

Eight of the world’s best male tennis players compete in the ATP Finals which this year include Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsistipas, Capser Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz. Carlos Alcaraz was due to play but has been forced to withdraw due to an injury he suffered at the Paris Masters.

The tournament got underway on Sunday 13 November and Novak Djokovic beat the second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in two tight sets in their opening match. The Serbian former world number one is hopeful of equalling Roger Federer’s record of six victories at the season-ending tournament. In the same group, Andrey Rublev came from a set down to beat his compatriot and another former world number one Danill Medvedev 6-7 (7-9), 6-3 7-6(9-7).

With the group stages well underway, here is all you need to know about the ATP Finals 2022 competition...

Alcaraz was due to feature in ATP Finals but withdrew due to injury

When is the ATP Finals 2022?

The tournament began on Sunday 13 November 2022 and will end with the final on Sunday 20 November 2022. Italy’s Pala Alpitour, or Palasport Olimpico, is hosting the event in the city of Turin. The sports centre was initially built for the 2006 Winter Olympics and in 2020, it became the fifth arena to be admitted as a member to the International Venue Alliance Circuit.

How to watch the ATP Finals 2022

Amazon Prime Video will once again have all the coverage from this tennis tournament. The first 30 days of Amazon Prime subscriptions are free after which it costs £8.99/month.

ATP Finals prize money

The winner of the singles tournament is set to receive $2.2million in addition to their round robin earnings. Participation fee is $160,00 for one match; $240,000 for two and $320,000 for three matches and on top of that, those who win their round robin matches will earn an additional £383,300.

Semi-finalists are then set to earn $1m and earn themselves 400 points as well as the number of points they will have secured in the round robin stage (200 per match). The winner will earn 900 points in addition to their group and semi-final stage wins.

Who’s competing in ATP Finals?

As previously mentioned, it is the world’s top eight ranked players competing in the ATP Finals. These players are:

Rafael Nadal

Nadal was beaten in his first group stage fixture against Taylor Fritz but will hope to come back against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The 36-year-old has 22 Grand Slams to his name and has this year won the Australian and French Open titles.

Novak Djokovic

The Serbian is fighting to win his sixth ATP Finals tournament and equal the record set by Roger Federer who retired earlier this year. He was unable to play in both the Australian and US Open but beat Nick Kyrgios to win Wimbledon earlier this summer, earning himself his 21st Grand Slam title.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Greek tennis star, who is currently the second seed at this tournament, was beaten by Djokovic in the first group stage fixture. The 24-year-old has nine ATP singles titles to his name and 2022 saw him reach the semi-final of the Australian Open. He previously won the Tour final in 2019.

Daniil Medvedev

Russian tennis player Medvedev has been forced to miss out on several tournaments due to Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. He was beaten by compatriot Rublev in their opening group stage fixture but won the Vienna Open last month. He now has 15 ATP singles titles and won the 2020 ATP Finals.

Casper Ruud

The Norwegian 23-year-old has had a phenomenal record this year and now has nine ATP singles titles to his name. He reached the final of the US Open and French Open as well as winning the Argentina Open earlier in February.

Andrey Rublev

25-year-old Andrey Rublev has suffered the same fate as Medvedev this year due to his country’s ongoing war against Ukraine. The Russian tennis player has won 12 ATP Tour singles titles, including the Gijon Open last month. 2022 also saw Rublev reach the quarter-finals of the US and French Open.

Taylor Fritz

The American 25-year-old has beaten Nadal in the first group stage match of the ATP Finals and has four ATP singles titles to his name. He is currently ranked at number 8 in the world and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open this year and quarter-finals of the Wimbledon Championships in July.