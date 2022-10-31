The world’s top eight ranked players prepare for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth this week

Iga Swiatek will be the top ranked player competing at the WTA Finals this winter as she fights against the world’s top eight in women’s tennis. Formerly known as the WTA Championships, this year will be the 51st WTA tour Finals competition and will take place in Fort Worth, Texas.

The finals are played at the end of every season is reserved for those at the top of the WTA rankings. Since 2003, there have been eight singles players divided into two round-robin groups and eight doubles teams. The WTA finals offer the largest prize money and ranking points after the Majors and the winner of the Finals often ends the year as number one. Martina Navratilova is the most successful player at the WTA Finals, winning eight singles and 13 doubles titles while Spain’s Garbine Muguruza is the current champion.

Here is all you need to know about this year’s WTA Finals...

Ons Jabeur will feature at WTA Finals tournament

When is the WTA Finals?

The tournament will begin on Monday 31 October and will conclude on Monday 7 November 2022. It will be held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with the matches held on hard courts.

Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari will play each other in the first WTA Finals fixture at 10pm GMT today, Monday 31 October 2022, and the match will be followed by a meet-up between Ons Jabuer and Aryna Sabalenka. Tomorrow, Tuesday 1 November 2022, Iga Swiatek will play Daria Kasatkina at 5pm local time (10pm GMT) with Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia playing straight after.

How to watch the WTA Finals

As with the majority of tennis coverage, Amazon Prime will be broadcasting the WTA Finals. Viewers will need to sign up for a subscription, the first 30 days of which is free. After the free trial period, subscription for Prime costs from £7.99/month.

Who’s playing in the WTA Finals?

Iga Swiatek:

The Polish 21-year-old sealed her fate in the WTA Finals back in September and has been a dominant force in women’s tennis this year with a 2022 record of 62 wins to 8 losses as well as 8 WTA titles, including both the French and US Open.

Ons Jabeur:

Jabeur became the first Arab and African woman to reach the Wimbledon finals earlier this year. The 28-year-old also reached the US Open finals as well as winning two WTA titles in Madrid and Berlin.

Jessica Pegula

Much like Jabeur, this will be Pegula’s first appearance in the WTA Finals singles tournament. The American claimed her first title of the season in Guadalajara but has been a consistent performer throughout the year with 41 wins to 17 losses.

Coco Gauff

The American superstar is yet to win a title but has reached the French Open final, US Open quarter-final and Wimbledon third round in what has been a breakout year for the 18-year-old. Gauff will also feature in the doubles round along with Pegula andhas enjoyed a 38-19 win-loss ration in this season’s singles tournaments.

Gauff competing at Guadalajara Open in 2022

Caroline Garcia

Garcia slipped to world number 70 earlier this year but has since secured three titles including the Cincinnati Open. She has featured once before at a WTA Finals, back in 2017, and this year enjoyed a 39-19 record. The 29-year-old also reached the semi-final of the US Open and round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Aryna Sabalenka

The 24-year-old Sabalenka reached the group stage of the WTA Finals last year and returns once again following her 30-20 record in WTA main draws in 2022. Sabalenka reached the last four in Rome and Cincinnati as well reaching the semi-final of the US Open.

Daria Kasatkina

Kasatkina has been edging in and out of the world’s top 10 for much of this year but her two titles in San Jose and Granby have confirmed her place. She has enjoyed a 40-20 record this year and will hope to battle her way through to the championship of her first WTA finals.

Maria Sakkari