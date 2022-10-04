Emma Raducanu is set to compete in next month’s Billie Jean King Cup in Scotland

The Billie Jean King Cup is preparing for its return next month.

It is was announced over the summer that Great Britain’s Lawn Tennis Association was selected to host the tournament for the first time since it was held in Nottingham in 1991.

Great Britain will join Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Spain, Slovakia, Switzerland and USA in the Finals to compete for the 2022 world title.

The Finals will see the 12 nations compete in four round-robin groups of three nations, with the four group winners qualifying for the semis.

The Billie Jean King Cup event will look to raise awareness of tennis as the most established mixed gender sport and will aim to encourage more women and young girls in the UK to try it out.

Advertisement

British captain Anne Keothavong said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to build the profile of women’s tennis and focus attention on women’s sport. The entire team are very excited about playing in front of a home crowd and hearing some loud support across the whole week.”

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup...

When is the Billie Jean King Cup?

The 2022 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals is set to begin on Tuesday 8th November and will end five days later on Sunday 13th November.

The tournament will take place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Is the Billie Jean King Cup on TV?

Advertisement

The Billie Jean King Cup has previously been broadcast via the BBC, however it is yet to be confirmed ahead of this year’s tournament.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup are currently on sale on the official website.

Tickets for Centre Court cost as little as £8 for children and rise to £90 for premium tickets, while there are still tickets available for the final which will set you back a little more.

There are also packages available that allowing purchasers to see multiple matches in one day.

A premium package costs £79 for adults, while the lowest price (category 2 restricted view) is charged at £16.

Advertisement

Titles by country

United States have won the most Billie Jean King Cup titles, while Great Britain are yet to lift the trophy.

• United States (18) - 1963, 1966, 1967, 1969, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1986, 1989, 1990 1996, 1999, 2000, 2017

• Czech Republic (11) - 1975, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1988, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018

• Australia (7) - 1964, 1965, 1968, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974

• Russia (5) - 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2020-21

Advertisement

• Spain (5) - 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1998

• Italy (4) - 2006, 2009, 2010, 2013

• France (3) - 1997, 2003, 2019

• Germany (2) - 1987, 1992

• South Africa (1) - 1972

• Belgium (1) - 2001

Advertisement

• Slovakia (1) - 2002

Great Britain’s history

Great Britain have never won the title but have reached the Final on four occasions, finishing as runners-up in 1967, 1970, 1972 and 1981.

GB is only one of four nations to have competed in every year of the competition alongside France, Australia and Italy.

• Years played - 59

• Ties played - 213 (138 - 75)

Advertisement

• Most total wins - Virginia Wade (66 - 33)

• Most singles wins - Virginia Wade (36 - 20)

• Most doubles wins - Virginia Wade (30 - 13)

• Best doubles team - Sue Barker & Virginia Wade (13 - 2)

• Most ties played - Virginia Wade (57)