The London Marathon came to an end shortly before midday.

The London Marathon took place today, with a record-breaking 50,000 people taking to the streets of the English capital.

Meanwhile, it is thought that around the same number completed in this year’s ‘virtual’ race, which was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The marathon began with the elite runners at the front of the pack, while tens of thousands of other runners completed the 26.2-mile route for charity.

A number of famous faces raced through London this afternoon including the likes of radio and TV presenter Chris Evans, Millwall manager Gary Rowett and TV personality Mark Wright.

Meanwhile, some of the running world’s biggest stars missed out on the marathon, with British great Mo Farah being forced to withdraw with an injury earlier this week, while Charlotte Purdue also pulled out with illness.

This year’s event once again didn’t disappoint with plenty of money raised for charity, while the 2022 victors could potentially earn up to £40,000.

Here are the 2022 London Marathon winners...

Who won the London Marathon 2022?

Women’s race - Yalemzerf Yehualaw

Yalemzerf Yehualaw claimed the victory in the women’s race with a time just outside of her PB at 2:17:25.

The Ethiopian was able to hold off last year’s winner, Joyciline Jepkosgei, who finished second in 2:18:06.

The duo were left to battle it out with three miles remaining after losing Judith Korir and Alemu Megertu, until Yehualaw managed to increase the gap between herself and the Kenyan.

The top five women all impressed with brilliant times - all within 2 hours and 20 mins - while Great Britain’s Rose Harvey took tenth place in a time of 2:27:59.

Here are the final standings...

1. Yalemzerf Yehualaw (Ethiopia) 2:17:26

2. Joyciline Jepkosgei (Kenya) 2:18:07

3. Alemu Megertu (Ethiopia) 2:18:32

4. Judith Korir (Kenya) 2:18:43

5. Joan Chelimo Melly (Kenya) 2:19:27

6. Ashete Bekere (Ethiopia) 2:19:30

7. Mary Ngugi (Kenya) 2:20:22

8. Sutume Asefa Kebede (Ethiopia) 2:20:44

9. Ai Hosoda (Japan) 2:21:42

10. Rose Harvey (Great Britain) 2:27:59

Men’s race - Amos Kipruto

Amos Kipruto missed out on beating his PB, but claimed the victory in the men’s race as he finished in a time of 2:04:40.

The Kenyan looked comfortable towards the end with his rivals metres behind him, while Brits Weynay Ghebresilasie and Philip Sesemann also claimed a top ten finish.

Meanwhile, last year’s winner Sisay Lemma managed seventh place as he finished in a time of 2:07:26.

Here are the final standings...

1. Amos Kipruto (Kenya) 2:04:39

2. Leul Gebresilase (Ethiopia) 2:05:12

3. Bashir Abdi (Belgium) 2:05:19

4. Kinde Atanaw (Ethiopia) 2:05:27

5. Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia) 2:05:53

6. Birhanu Legese (Ethiopia) 2:06:11

7. Sisay Lemma (Ethiopia) 2:07:26

8. Brett Robinson (Australia) 2:09:52

9. Weynay Ghebresilasie (Great Britain) 2:11:57

10. Philip Sesemann (Great Britain) 2:12:10

Past winners

Women’s race

The women’s race has been won by a Kenyan runner for 10 of the previous 12 years, with mary Jepkosgei Keitany claiming three victories between 2011 and 2017.

The last European to win the London Marathon was Irina Mikitenko, with the German winning it two years in a row.

Meanwhile, Paula Radcliffe was the last female Brit to win it back in 2005.

• 2021 - Joyciline Jepkosgei (Kenya) 2:17:43

• 2020 - Brigid Kosgei (Kenya) 2:18:58

• 2019 - Brigid Kosgei (Kenya) 2:18:20

• 2018 - Vivian Cheruiyot (Kenya) 2:18:31

• 2017 - Mary Jepkosgei (Kenya) 2:17:01

• 2016 - Jemima Sumgong (Kenya) 2:22:58

• 2015 - Tigist Tufa (Ethiopia) 2:23:21

• 2014 - Edna Kiplagat (Kenya) 2:20:21

• 2013 - Priscah Jeptoo (Kenya) 2:20:15

• 2012 - Mary Jepkosgei Keitany (Kenya) 2:18:37

• 2011 - Mary Jepkosgei Keitany (Kenya) 2:19:19

• 2010 - Aselefech (Ethiopia) 2:22:38

Men’s race

Amos Kipruto claimed a win for Kenya after successive victories for Shura Kitata Tola and Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia over the past two years.

Eliud Kipchoge has dominated the London Marathon in recent years - winning four in the last seven years and also breaking the record in 2019.

• 2021 - Sisay Lemma (Ethiopia) 2:04:01

• 2020 - Shura Kitata Tola (Ethiopia) 2:05:58

• 2019 - Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) 2:02:37

• 2018 - Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) 2:04:17

• 2017 - Daniel Wanjiru (Kenya) 2:05:48

• 2016 - Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) 2:03:05

• 2015 - Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) 2:04:42

• 2014 - Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich (Kenya) 2:04:29

• 2013 - Tsegaye Kebede (Ethiopia) 2:06:04

• 2012 - Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich (Kenya) 2:04:44

• 2011 - Emmanuel Kipchirchir Mutai (Kenya) 2:04:40