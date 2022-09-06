The 2022 US Open champion will be determined this weekend with a new champion after Emma Raducanu fell in the first round

The world’s number one female tennis player Iga Swiatek is still on course to win her first US Open title as she reached the quarter-final of the fourth Grand Slam of the year, with a round of 16 win over Germany’s Jule Niemeier.

2021 Champion Emma Raducanu was knocked out in the first round by the French tennis star Alize Cornet, meaning this year will see a new champ being crowned after Serena Williams was too knocked out in the third round of the competition.

Williams had been bidding for her 24th Grand Slam title in what is now likely to be her final ever tournament in professional tennis after announcing she was ‘evolving away’ from the sport earlier this summer.

However, after beating Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit in the first and second round, she ultimately lost out to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the third, waving goodbye to a sport in which she has ruled for for over two decades.

With only a few more days to go until the new champion is to be crowned, here is all you need to know ahead of the US Open women’s final 2022...

When is the US Open women’s final?

The women’s final is scheduled to be played on Saturday 10 September at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows park, New York.

It’s set to begin at 9pm BST (4pm local time).

Gauff is through to her home slam quarter-final

How to watch the US Open women’s final?

Amazon Prime will have all of the action from the final days play in Flushing Meadows - they have shown all of the coverage from the US Open with Martina Navratilova and Daniela Hantuchova leading the commentary.

The first 30 days of Prime subscriptions are free, after which it costs £7.99/month.

Who is still left in the US Open WTA competition?

We are currently at the quarter-final stage of the competition with one game set to be player later today (Tuesday 6 September) and the remaining last eight fixtures to be played tomorrow (Wednesday 7 September).

The world number five, Ons Jabeur, is set to play Tomljanovic for a place in Friday’s semi-final later today while there are two home hopes bidding for the trophy.

Tomljanovic is now the lowest ranking player still left in the tournament, currently sitting at number 40 in the WTA rankings.

American stars Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are both playing tomorrow, with Gauff the more likely favourite to progress.

Pegula will face the world number one Swiatek while number 12 in the world, 18-year-old Gauff, will take on the French player Caroline Garcia as she continues her bid to reach her first home Slam.

The winner of Gauff vs Garcia will play either Jabeur or Tomljanovic, while the winner of Pegula vs Swiatek is set to face either Karolina Pliskova or Aryna Sabalenka.

Pliskova is a former world number one although is yet to win her first Grand Slam tournament. She has made it to the final of both Wimbledon and the US Open as well as the Australian and French Open semi-finals.