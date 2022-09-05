The French Open finalist Coco Gauff is through to the quarter-finals of her home Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows

18-year-old Coco Gauff will take on France’s Caroline Garcia in the quarter-finals of the US Open after beating China’s Zhang Shuai 7-5 7-5 in the fourth round.

Gauff is yet to drop a set in her US Open campaign will hope to go one step further at this Slam following the French Open earlier this year, as she searches for her first Grand Slam title.

In her first round match, the 18-year-old from Georgia beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-2 6-3 before taking on Hungary’s Elena Gabriela Ruse in the second round. Gauff won 6-2 7-6(7-4) and then faced fellow American Madison Keys in the third round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium - a match she won 6-2 6-3 to reach the round of 16.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the 18-year-old said: “It feels insane. Ashe Stadium chanting my name, I was trying not to smile. It was really physical, it felt like a three-setter.

“I really think my mentality helped me today. I’m so happy, being in my home Slam and finally getting to a quarter-final. This tournament has always been special for me, growing up watching it. I’m just so excited to continue to play and experience this atmosphere.”

Here is everything you need to know about Gauff’s upcoming fixture against Caroline Garcia...

When is Coco Gauff’s next match?

The young American will take on the tournament’s 17th seed Caroline Garcia tomorrow, Tuesday 6 September.

The time and court are yet to be determined but will likely be finalised after the remaining round of 16 matches have concluded later today.

How to watch Coco Gauff’s next match?

Gauff’s matches are available to watch on Amazon Prime. Prime has the rights for all of the US Open coverage and the first 30 days of subscriptions are free, after which they cost £7.99/month.

Who is Coco Gauff’s opponent, Caroline Garcia?

28-year-old French tennis player Caroline Garcia is currently the number 17th seed in the tournament and has a WTA ranking of 17. She has previously enjoyed a career high of 4 (achieved in September 2018) and she has 10 career titles to her name.

At Grand Slams, Garcia has reached the quarter-final of the French Open (2017) as well as the fourth round of the Australian Open (2018) and Wimbledon championships (2017 and 2022).

The French player is yet to drop a set at this year’s US Open, breezing through all her matches with relative ease so far. In the first round, Garcia beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2 6-4 and then beat Anna Kalinskaya 6-3 6-1 in the second.

Garcia beat Bianca Andreescu 6-3 6-2 in the third round before defeating Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-4 6-1 in the round of 16.

Gauff and Garcia have faced each other twice before with Gauff winning on both occasions. They first met at Indian Wells last September with the American taking a 6-3 6-7(7-2) 6-1 win before she won again at the Qatar Open this season 6-2 7-3(7-3).

Who will Coco Gauff play next if she wins?

Whoever wins the upcoming quarter-final fixture between Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia will face either world number five Ons Jabeur or Australian world number 45 Ajla Tomljanovic.

28-year-old Ons Jabeur hit the headlines earlier this year by becoming the first African and Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final at the Wimbledon championships this summer.