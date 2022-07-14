Wimbledon finalist Gordon Reid aims for LTA glory in Nottingham at British Open 2022.

The British Open wheelchair championship is currently underway just a few days after the conclusion of Wimbledon 2022.

Scotland’s Gordon Reid made it through to the final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet club in the doubles tournament along with his partner Alfie Hewett and now the 30-year-old is bidding for his first LTA title in the British Open 2022.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reid is one of Britain’s most successful wheelchair tennis players, currently sitting at number 4 in the singles world rankings and number one in the doubles.

The Scot has also won two Grand Slam singles titles, however he is yet to win the British Open singles title before and is bidding for a win on his home turf this year.

Speaking to the press ahead of the tournament, Reid said: “I’ve made a couple of finals. I’ve lost to Shingo (Kunieda) in the final here.

“It’s the British Open, it’s the first international event I ever played, back in 2005. I’ve come here for a long time but I’ve never won it, so I’ll be trying my best to do that obviously.”

Here is all you need to know about how to keep up with the Scottish star at this year’s British Open 2022...

When is this year’s British Open 2022?

The British Open wheelchair championships began on Monday 12 July 2022 and will conclude with the final on Sunday 17 July 2022.

Reid bids for first British Open title

How to watch British Open 2022?

The British Open is not available on any TV channels but the LTA website are live streaming the event for free via their YouTube channel.

Go to their website to keep up with the latest scores and matches.

When is Gordon Reid playing?

Reid is playing at the moment against Britain’s Dermot Bailey.

Reid has secured the first set 6-0. Go to the LTA website to keep up with his latest scores.

What is Gordon Reid’s disability?

Reid was a keen tennis player when, at the age of 13, he was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis. This is an inflammation on both sides of one section of the spinal cord.

It interrupts the messages the spinal cord nerves send throughout the body, and left Reid paralysed from the waist down.

Three years after contracting his illness, Reid wore the GB shirt at his first Paralympic Games in Beijing and has since gone on to represent Great Britain at the Invacare World Team Cup, helping them gain promotion to the World Group One.

Who is in the main draw?

Gordon Reid is the top seed in this year’s men’s main draw:

Gordon Reid Joachim Gerard (Bel) Nicolas Peifer (FRA) Martin de la Puente (ESP) Daniel Caverzaschi (ESP) Takuya Miki (JPN) Alex Cataldo (CHI) Frederic Cattaeno (FRA) Ben Weekes (AUS) Kouhei Suzuki (JPN) Sergei Lysov (ISR) Dermot Bailey (GBR) Martin Hoerz-Weber (AUT) Asif Abbasi (PAK)

Women’s Draw: