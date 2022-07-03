We take a look at the British stars still competing in the men’s and women’s singles at Wimbledon 2022.

We are now getting towards the business end of the men’s and ladie’s singles tournaments at Wimbledon.

There are still plenty of hopefuls battling it out for the grand slam title in the men’s, including favourite Novak Djokovic.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But we have seen a number of surprises and high-profile exits, with both Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray succumbing to defeat earlier this week.

A number of underdogs remain in the competition at this point, including competitors flying the flag for the UK.

With that in mind, we have put together the current state of play as we wait for the winner of Wimbledon 2022 to emerge.

The remaining men’s players

Cameron Norrie is the last Brit standing going into the Round of 16 at Wimbledon 2022.

The South African born left hander defeated Pablo Andújar in the first round and Jaume Munar in the second before coming up against the USA’s Steve Johnson in Round Three.

After suffering a scare against Munar he returned to his best form to see off Johnson 6-4, 6-1 and 6-0 in straight sets for a dominant win.

He will now face number 30 seed Tommy Paul in the Round of 16.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is also through and will face Tim van Rijthoven while Rafael Nadal is up against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Round of 16 men’s matchups

Here are all the round of 16 matchups in the Men’s Singles tournament:

D. Goffin v F. Tiafoe

C. Norrie v T. Paul

J. Sinner v C. Alcaraz Garfia

N. Djokovic v T. van Rijthoven

B. van de Zandschulp v R. Nadal

C. Garin v A. de Minaur

J. Kubler v T. Fritz

B. Nakashima v N. Kyrgios

The remaining women’s players

Just like in the men’s singles, there is just one Brit remaining in the women’s section and that is Heather Watson.

The 30-year old has been made it to the Round of 16 and only dropped one set along the way.

She beat Tamara Korpatsch in the first round and Wang Qiang in the second before coming up against Kaja Juvan in the third round.

Watson triumphed 7-6, 6-2 in that match to set up her next game against Germany’s Jule Niemeier.

Saturday saw one of the biggest shocks of the tournament so far as women’s number one seed Iga Świątek was eliminated by Alizé Cornet.

That means that number three seed Ons Jabeur is the highest ranked player remaining in the women’s section and she takes on Elise Mertens in her Round of 16 match.

Number four seed Paula Badosa is also still in the contest and will face Simona Halep.

Women’s Round of 16 matchups

Here are all the round of 16 matchups in the Ladie’s Singles tournament:

M. Bouzkova v C. Garcia

T. Maria v J. Ostapenko

H. Watson v J. Niemeier

E. Mertens v O. Jabeur

A. Anisimova v H. Tan

P. Bardosa v S. Halep

A. Cornet v A. Tomljanovic

E. Rybakina v P. Martic

How can I watch Wimbledon 2022?

For those without a ticket, the BBC will be broadcasting extensive coverage of all the action for the entirety of Wimbledon fortnight.

Viewers can watch along throughout the Championships on BBC One, BBC Two, and via the BBC iPlayer from 11am daily.

There will also be up to 18 courts to choose from on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.