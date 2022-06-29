Rafael Nadal is through to the second round of Wimbledon where he will face Ricardis Berankis

The 22 Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal is hopeful of winning the calendar slam this year after winning the Australian Open and French Open and has now made it through to the second round of Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old Spaniard faced the 23-year-old Francisco Cerundolo in the first round and survived a third set scare to go on and win in the fourth set.

The Spaniard took the first two sets 6-4 6-3 before losing the next 3-6. However, he prevailed and was able to win the final set 6-4.

Nadal’s fiercest competition throughout the tournament will be Novak Djokovic who is hoping to fight to retain his title and challenge Nadal for the most number of Grand Slams won by a man.

Speaking after his match, he said: “Being honest, (Cerundolo) played at a very high level for such a long time. Normally he has a great forehand but the backhand today on his side was great.

“Positive thing, I finished the match playing well. The last couple of games I raise up my level without a doubt. Of course, there is an important room to keep improving but I am sure this match is going to help.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Nadal’s second round match...

When is Rafael Nadal next playing?

Nadal’s second round match will be played tomorrow, Thursday 30 June 2022. The exact timings are yet to be confirmed but the match is set to be played on Wimbledon’s presitigous Centre Court.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing?

Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis will be Nadal’s second round opponent.

Berankis beat the American Sam Querrey in straight sets during his first round match on Court 5. Querrey lost out 6-4 7-5 6-3.

The 32-year-old Berankis is the first and only Lithuanian to enter the ATP top 50 rankings, making him the highest ranked Lithuanian player of all time.

He reached a career high of number 50 back in 2016 and is currently the world number 90.

In Grand Slams, Berankis has reached the third round of the Australian Open, French Open and US Open but has only made it through to the second round of Wimbledon.

How to watch Rafael Nadal’s second round match

BBC One and BBC Two have all the coverage from Wimbledon.

For those unable to watch on the TV, BBC iPlayer will be streaming the matches. Sue Barker is leading the coverage is joined by a host of former Grand Slam Champions and tennis stars.

What are Rafael Nadal’s odds in the tournament?

Nadal’s odds of winning the men’s singles title are currently priced at 5/1 with Paddy Power, behind current front-runner Djokovic (4/6).

Who is playing today?

Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will be playing in their second round matches on Centre Court later today, Wednesday 29 June 2022.

Raducanu will be playing against French star Caroline Garcia while Andy Murray will continue his campaign against John Isner