Cameron Norrie is the only British person in the tournament and is through to the third round

Following a week of exciting qualifiers, the French Open tournament is now fully underway. Andy Murray had hoped to compete at Roland Garros but announced he would be missing much of the clay court season in order to prepare for the grass court tournaments, which include his home Grand Slam of Wimbledon.

However, Cameron Norrie is still representing the British flag at the French Open and has now matched his own personal best by reaching the third round of the French Open. He has beaten two home talents to reach round three, being victorious over Benoit Paire in a five-set thriller and over Lucas Pouille in three sets.

His win over Pouille, however, was also marred in drama as the 27-year-old Brit was able to win a point through a double bounce which the linesmen were unable to pick up on. Following his win, Norrie has come out in support of replay technology to prevent these errors from taking place again.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Cameron Norrie’s third round match at the French Open 2023...

When is Cameron Norrie playing?

Cameron Norrie is set take to the courts tomorrow, Friday 2 June, for his third round match. The timings have not yet been confirmed.

Cam Norrie celebrates point against France’s Lucas Pouille

How to watch Cameron Norrie’s third round match

The second Grand Slam of the year will be shown across Eurosport platforms in the UK. Eurosport 1 and 2 will have wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament each day as the rounds progress. It will also be possible to live stream the action through Eurosport’s discovery+ and the plan is available for £6.99/year or £59.99/year. Discovery+ can be added to Amazon Prime accounts by signing up as an add-on.

Who is Cameron Norrie playing?

Norrie, who is seeded 14th at the French Open, will play Lorenzo Musetti who is seeded 17th. The Italian 21-year-old has beaten Mikael Ymer and Alexander Shevchenko in straight sets to reach the third round of the competition.

Musetti has previously reached the fourth round of the French Open, a feat he accomplished in 2021. The two tennis stars have met just once before, at this year’s Barcelona Open and Musetti beat the British star in three sets.

Who would be Norrie’s third round opponent?

If Norrie were to be successful over Musetti, he will face either Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, or the Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov who is seeded at number 26.

Alcaraz won his first round match in straight sets before beating Taro Daniel in the second round in four sets, dropping the second set 6-3.

Who else is playing French Open 2023?

Carlos Alcaraz is the number one seed in the Men’s French Open tournament. Following a dominant start to the season, Alcaraz has been heavily tipped to be only the fifth man since 2005 to claim the French Open title. After missing the Australian Open in January, the 20-year-old US Open champions went on to win four of his next six tournaments, including his home competition in Madrid.