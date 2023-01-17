Discovery+ will have all the action from Melbourne as former junior Wimbledon champ Laura Robson is set to join presenting team with John McEnroe

The Australian Open is underway and sees Novak Djokovic return to the Melbourne courts as he looks to secure his 10th title. He is joined by fellow stars Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu in what will be the first Grand Slam of 2023.

Djokovic was forced to miss the 2022 tournament after Australia and the Victorian Government banned him due to his vaccination status.

With the opening rounds of the first Slam of the year under way, here is all you need to know about how to watch the Australian Open in 2023...

When is the Australian Open?

The tournament started on Monday 16 January. The women’s final will take place on Saturday 28 January while the men’s will be held on Sunday 29 January.

How to watch the Australian Open in the UK

The Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport in the UK and the Discovery+ streaming service.

The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or viewers can tune into Discovery+ to stream the action - an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year. There is also a free seven day trial.

If you have BT Sport then you can watch the Discovery+ streaming service at no extra cost, or as an add-on to your Amazon Prime membership. The men’s and women’s finals highlights will be available for free on the DMAX channel and Discovery+ and Eurosport websites.

In the US, ESPN has the rights to the Australian Open.

John McEnroe (L) with Novak Djokovic at 2020 Australian Open

What time does the tennis action take place?

Due to the eleven-hour time difference between the UK and Melbourne, most of the action takes place during the middle of the night or early morning for British viewers.

In the opening rounds the early session gets started at midnight (UK time), with the night matches from 8am. The timings from the semi-finals onwards are slightly more civilised for UK fans, when the day’s play will get underway from 5am (UK time).

What is the schedule for the 2023 Australian Open?

The day-by-day schedule for the 2023 Australian Open:

Who is presenting the Australian Open

Former French tennis star Alize Lim will be joined by seven-time Grand Slam Champion Mats Wilander and six-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Tim Henman as the leaders of the Australian Open presenting team. Discovery+ will also have former world number seven Barbara Schett and Junior Wimbledon champion Laura Robson on-site speaking to key players who are making the headlines.