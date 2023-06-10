Novak Djokovic will face Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open

Novak Djokovic has a date with destiny in Sunday's French Open final.

The superstar could complete his long ascent to the top of tennis history and claim his 23rd Grand Slam title with victory at Roland Garros. Standing in his way is Norway's Casper Ruud on 11 June.

Djokovic saw off world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final. The Spaniard came down with cramp and struggled to perform at his highest level.

Djokovic and Ruud have played four times before on the tennis circuit, with the Norwegian yet to win a set, and there is no doubt he is a huge underdog. But Ruud was the fourth seed going into the tournament.

But how can you watch the French Open men's singles final? Here's all you need to know:

How to watch French Open men's singles final?

The final will be televised by Eurosport in the UK. The channel has had the rights to show the whole tournament to date - including yesterday's (10 June) women's final.

Djokovic vs Ruud's game will be shown live on Eurosport 1. The match will start at 2.30pm GMT and coverage will begin prior to that.

In the United States, NBC will broadcast the game.

Is there a live stream of the game?

If you are unable to watch the French Open final on your TV but are subscribed to Discovery+, you will be able to watch the match on the streaming platform.