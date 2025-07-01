Heather Watson insists fire within burns bright despite Wimbledon exit

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2025 Britain's Heather Watson in action during her first round match against Denmark's Clara Tauson | REUTERS via Beat Media Group subscription

After a bright start, the wild card lost out to Clara Tauson 2-6 6-4 6-3 amidst searing temperatures in SW19, putting a quick end to Watson's time in the women's singles draw.

Former British No.1 Heather Watson insists the fire within burns brighter than ever despite a third successive first-round exit at Wimbledon.

But while the Jersey native acknowledges that it was a chance missed, the result does nothing to diminish her ambitions of competing at the highest level, with the current world no.143 fully confident she can return to the form that saw her rise as high as 38 in years past.

"I want to play as long as I'm still playing tournaments like this," said Watson. "I was so grateful for the opportunity when the tournament gave me the wild card, because this for me is the pinnacle.

"When I walked out onto court today, I got a little bit emotional, because it's so special.

"I just appreciate it so much any time I get to be a part of this tournament. So hopefully, I've still got a few left in me and I can get there on my own next year."

Watson began her battle with Tauson in the driver's seat, taking the first set after winning five games on the bounce.

But that was as good as it got for the world no.143, with Tauson taking advantage of Watson's unforced errors to advance into the second round, where she will meet Anna Kalinskaya.

"I let that slip through my fingers," admitted Watson. "I needed to be on it that second set, and the first game especially.

"With how I've been playing and how much experience I have under my belt now, I felt like this match was really mine, and I really believed it was, but some days you just don't play your best."

Watson will have her chance to make amends, as she ramps up for doubles action later this fortnight, teaming up with Emily Appleton in women's and Julian Cash in the mixed.

Partnered with Lloyd Glasspool in men's, Cash has had a fine start to this grass court season, with back-to-back Queen's and Eastbourne triumphs in men's under his belt.

And Watson admits she is eagerly anticipating joining forces with the doubles specialist.

"I'm not going to lie I'm buzzing that he has won back-to-back in the last couple of weeks," she said. "I'm really looking forward to playing with him."

