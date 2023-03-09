British number one Cameron Norrie will return to Indian Wells and take on Wu Tung-lin in the round of 64. How to watch BNP Paribas Open

The 2021 Indian Wells champion will return to the desert once more, just a week after beating top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the Rio Open. The British number one claimed his fifth ATP title after coming from a set down to beat the young Spaniard 5-7 6-4 7-5. The victory comes seven days after Norrie lost to the same opponent in the Argentina Open final. 19-year-old Alcaraz will also be the top seed at the upcoming Indian Wells tournament following Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal due to his vaccination status.

This is now Norrie’s first title in 2023 and just his second on clay, after winning the 2022 Lyon Open. Speaking after the match, the South African-born tennis star said: “It’s so special to win this one especially after losing a couple of finals already this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I had to do it the tough way, I was a set and a break down and 0-30 on my serve. I managed to flick a switch and turn it around, so it was a good day.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Cameron Norrie’s last 64 match at Indian Wells...

Norrie beat Alcaraz (R) in three sets at Rio Open 2023

When is Norrie’s first match at Indian Wells?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norrie will play his first match at Indian Wells tomorrow, Friday 10 March. The timing of the match is not yet confirmed and will likely depend on the results from today’s action on the courts.

How to watch Norrie’s first Indian Wells match

Amazon Prime will have all of the coverage from the upcoming Indian Wells tournament. The first 30 days of Prime subscriptions are free for new members, after which it will cost £8.99/month.

Who is Norrie’s round of 64 opponent?

Norrie is set to take on the 24-year-old Wu Tung-Lin. The Taiwanese player reached the round of 64 after winning two qualifying matches and a round of 128 match against Alexander Bublik. Wu is currently ranked 175 in the ATP standings and made his ATP debut in 2022. He won his first ATP Challenger title in Tallahassee, USA, and became just the fifth tennis player from Taiwan to win an ATP Challenger title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s BNP Paribas Open will be the 24-year-old’s Masters 1000 debut. He has previously only reached the first round of qualifiers at US Open, French Open and Wimbledon while in 2021 he reached the third qualifying round in Melbourne. This will be his first meeting against the British number one.

The winner of this match will take on either Italy’s Matteo Berrettini or Japan’s Taro Daniel in the round of 32.

Who else is competing at Indian Wells?

Norrie, ranked 11th in ATP standings, is joined in the ATP draw by fellow Britons Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Dan Evans. Murray and Draper will both play their round of 128 matches later today while Evans, ranked within the top 30, received a first round bye and will face either Leandro Riedi or Jack Draper in his first match.