Emma Raducanu has reached the last 16 of the Indian Wells 2023 after beating Beatriz Haddad Maia in last 32.

Just 30 minutes before her first match, it was still not confirmed whether Emma Raducanu would even be able to play. However, the 20-year-old has now reached the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open 2023 and will take on the world number one Iga Swiatek in her next fixture.

Raducanu beat the world number 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 2-6 6-4 to reach the final 16 of the competition and broke the Brazilian’s serve twice in the first set to do so. Speaking after her match, Raducanu spoke to Amazon Prime saying: “I wanted to step up and be more aggressive and, if I were to lose, then I would lose going for my shots and doing the right things. Last year I would probably get more tentative in those moments, but today and more recently I’ve been going for my shots more.”

This was her first victory over a top-20 player since winning the US Open back in 2021 and was completed in spite of a recurring wrist injury and suffering from tonsillitis before the tournament: “For me, it’s pretty amazing. I haven’t really prepared for this tournament or practised, so to come out and play at this level and be competitive is a great sign for me.”

When is Emma Raducanu’s next match?

Raducanu will play her next Indian Wells match tomorrow morning, Wednesday 15 March 2023, and there is an estimated start time of 3am GMT. This will likely vary depending on the length of the previous matches but she will be taking to Court One in Indian Wells.

Raducanu in action against Beatriz Haddad Maia

Who is Emma Raducanu’s next opponent?

Raducanu will take on the world number one Iga Swiatek in the round of 16 tomorrow morning. Swiatek entered the competition in the round of 64 due to her WTA ranking being within the top 32 and she has beaten America’s Claire Liu and Canada’s Bianca Andreescu in straight sets to reach the last 16.

Not only is Swiatek the world number one but she is also the reigning champion in the desert after beating Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-1 to claim the title. She is a three-time Grand Slam winner and most recently won the US Open in September 2022.

The two tennis stars have played each other once before in the seniors and once in juniors with the Polish star winning on both occasions. In April 2022, the pair met at the Stuttgart Open and Swiatek won 6-4- 6-4. In July 2018, Swiatek beat the British 20-year-old 6-0 6-1 in the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon Juniors.

How to watch Indian Wells 2023

Amazon Prime will have all of the coverage from the upcoming Indian Wells tournament. The first 30 days of Prime subscriptions are free for new members, after which it will cost £8.99/month.

Who else is in Indian Wells?

Raducanu is joined in the desert by fellow Britons Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie. Draper had to defeat two compatriots on his way to the last 16 - Dan Evans and Andy Murray. Currently ranked number 56 in the ATP rankings, Draper defeated Leandro Riedi 6-1 6-1; Evans 6-4 6-4 and Murray 7-6 6-2 to reach the final 16. He is now set to face Carlos Alcaraz, the tournament’s top seed in tomorrow’s fourth round.