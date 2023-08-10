Andy Murray is through to last 16 after win over Australia’s Max Purcell

Andy Murray is now the last British left in the Canadian Open after both Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie were knocked out in the opening rounds. Murray defeated Australia’s Max Purcell 7-6 3-6 7-5 to reach the round of 16 and has swept past fellow British star Katie Boulter who was beaten in straight sets by the American world number six Coco Gauff.

Men’s British number one, Norrie, was beaten 7-5 6-4 by Australia’s Alex de Minaur while Evans lost to the Canadian wildcard Gabriel Diallo 7-6 7-5. World number 21, Evans, was entering the competition fresh off his first ATP 500 title at the Citi Open in Washington DC but was unable to withstand the young talent.

The onus now falls on the three-time winner of the Canadian Open to bring home another trophy as he prepares for his round of 16 match at the National Bank Open held in Ontario and Quebec.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Murray’s upcoming fixture...

What did Andy Murray say?

Speaking after his first round match, the former British number one said: “It’s always much faster here, it just takes time to get used to it. Hopefully if I build some confidence and get through some matches, I believe I can play well on this court and in these conditions. Obviously I’ve had success here in the past. It was a very long time ago, but I have good memories from this tournament. I love playing here and hopefully, I can build a bit of momentum.”

Following his win over the Australian Purcell, the former British number one took to praising his enjoyment of watching world number one Carlos Alcaraz at the tournament as both of them prepare to play in the US Open at the end of August: “The thing I love about watching him is the freedom that he plays with, and part of that is youth, I think. I just hope he doesn’t lose that.

“Sometimes it looks a little bit kamikaze, but he just is totally instinctive. And I love that.”

When is Andy Murray next playing?

Murray will face Max Purcell early in the morning of Friday 11 August with a scheduled start-time set for 1.20am BST. This is, however, subject to change depending on the length of previous matches.

Who is Jannik Sinner?

The Italian tennis star Sinner is the world number eight and has previously reached the quarter-finals of all major Grand Slams, as well as the semi-final of Wimbledon. He has eight career titles to his name, winning the 2023 Open Sud de France in Montpellier earlier this year, becoming the first player to win a tour-level title in the season without having dropped a set since October 2022.

His biggest win of his career came at the 2023 ABN Amro Open when he defeated top seed and world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas but went on to lose the final to sixth seed Daniil Medvedev. At Wimbledon, Sinner reached back-to-back semi-finals and went on to reach his first Major semifinal defeating Roman Safiullin. However, he ultimately lost to Novak Djokovic in the final four match.

How to watch the Canadian Open?