Jack Draper beat fellow British tennis star Andy Murray in straight sets to reach the fourth round of Indian Wells

Rising British tennis star Jack Draper has reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open after beating Andy Murray in straight sets. Draper was on Centre Court as an 11-year-old when Murray won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 and has since gone on to form a strong bond with the Scot.

After the match, which Draper won 7-6 (8-6)6-2, the 21-year-old Londoner said to BBC Sport: “If I was going to say one sporting person who has inspired me the most it would be Andy. To come off court with the win against Andy - I’ll never forget that moment. I’m very proud of myself. Beating Dan Evans, as well (in the previous round). Dan’s a fierce competitor, someone who I’ve looked up to. That gave me confidence to go out there tonight and think even though it’s a really tough mental challenge, I can do this.”

Draper will now prepare to face the world number two Carlos Alcaraz. Here is all you need to know ahead of their meet...

When is Jack Draper’s next match?

The 21-year-old will take to Court One in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday 15 March. The match is scheduled to start at 1am GMT later tonight but this will depend on the length of the preceding fixtures.

Who is Jack Draper’s next opponent?

The young Briton will face the tournament’s top seed and world number two Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Spaniard entered the tournament in the second round to due to his ATP ranking and he beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-3 and Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 6-3 to reach the final 16 of the competition.

Last year was the Spaniard’s break-out season on tour and he became the youngest player to win the Rio Open, Miami Open, Madrid Open as well as becoming the youngest to become ATP world number one and youngest Open Era year-end number one. He beat Casper Ruud to win his first Grand Slam at the US Open in September and was named as 2022’s ATP Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.

In last year’s BNP Paribas Open, Alcaraz, then seeded 19th, reached the semi-final after beating Cameron Norrie in the quarters, where he was eventually beaten by childhood hero Rafael Nadal 6-4 4-6 6-3.

Draper and Alcaraz have met just one time previously with Alcaraz taking the win at the Swiss Indoors. Alcaraz won 3-6 6-3-7-5.

How to watch Indian Wells 2023

Amazon Prime will have all of the coverage from the upcoming Indian Wells tournament. The first 30 days of Prime subscriptions are free for new members, after which it will cost £8.99/month.

Who else is competing in Indian Wells?

Draper defeated two fellow Briton’s on his way to reaching the Indian Wells last 16. Dan Evans was beaten in the second round of the tournament before Draper went on to take down the three-time Grand Slam Champion Andy Murray in two sets.

He is now left in the competition along with Emma Raducanu and Cameron Norrie. Raducanu will be taking on the world number one and 2022 champion Iga Swiatek in her fourth round match while Norrie will prepare to face the sixth seed Andrey Rublev in his fourth round match.