Everything you need to know ahead of day 13 at Wimbledon 2022 as Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur prepare for the Ladies Singles final.

The eyes of the sporting world will be focused on Wimbledon again today, as the calendar’s most famous grass court tennis tournament continues.

A glittering array of stars have descended on SW19 for the renowned competition, with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur aiming for glory.

Yesterday’s action saw Djokovic book his spot in the men’s singles final by beating Cameron Norrie.

Awaiting him in the final will be Australia’s Nick Kyrgios who received a bye in the semi-finals following Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal through injury.

However, Saturday is all about the final in the Ladies Singles as the All England Club prepares for the penultimate day of action.

Here is our run-down of the action that lies ahead of day twelve of Wimbledon:

When did Wimbledon start and when will it end?

Wimbledon started on Monday, June 27th, and will conclude on Sunday, July 10th.

What is the schedule for Wimbledon 2022?

The remaining full schedule for this year’s tournament is as follows:

Sat 9 July Ladies’ Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Doubles Final, Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Doubles Final, Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals, Girls’ Singles Final, Girls’ Doubles Final, Boys’ Doubles Final, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

What is the day 13 order of play?

The Ladies Singles final headlines the action but there are plenty of other matches in the build up including the final of the Ladies Wheelchair singles final.

It’s first seed against second as Diede de Groot takes on Yui Kamiji on Number Three court at 11am (BST).

The Ladies Singles final won’t be the final action of the day though and will be preceded by the Mens Doubles Final as Australian duo Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell take on Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

The full order of play for Friday can be found on Wimbledon’s own official website, here.

What time will Rybakina vs Jabeur Ladies Singles final start?

The Ladies Singles final between Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur is due to start at 2pm (BST) on Centre Court.

What is the ticket information for Wimbledon 2022?

As is tradition at SW19, fans will be able to queue for tickets that will permit them entry to matches on the same day.

Last year, the famous queue was closed last year due to Covid restrictions, but will make its return in 2022 - as will resale options.

It is also possible to purchase returned tickets from the All England Club ticket office starting at 3pm.

Many spectators leave early and return their tickets, but their seats remain valid for the rest of the day at a cheaper price.

For tickets purchased on the same day, usually there are around 500 tickets available each for Centre Court, Court One, Court Two, and Court Three.

Other options include a ground pass, which allows general entry from Court Four to Court 19

Ticket prices range from £8 for a ground pass all the way up to £240 for Centre Court tickets.

Unlike recent tournaments, there was no Wimbledon ticket ballot for 2022.

However, those fans who were successful in the 2020 ballot and have accepted the opportunity to retain their ticket will offered entry for the same day and court at this year’s event.

How can I watch Wimbledon 2022?

For those without a ticket, the BBC will be broadcasting extensive coverage of all the action for the entirety of Wimbledon fortnight.

Viewers can watch along throughout the Championships on BBC One, BBC Two, and via the BBC iPlayer from 11am daily.

There will also be up to 18 courts to choose from on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.