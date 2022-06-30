Everything you need to know day three at Wimbledon 2022, as Rafael Nadal prepares for his second round match.

The eyes of the sporting world will be focused on Wimbledon again today, as the calendar’s most famous grass court tennis tournament continues.

A glittering array of stars have descended on SW19 for the renowned competition, with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Iva Swiatek and Rafael Nadal all aiming for glory.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday's second-round action saw two British hopefuls in Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray both crash out of the competition, following defeats on Centre Court.

Elsewhere, the likes of Cameron Norrie, Maria Sakkari and Carlos Alcaraz all made it through to the third round.

French Open rising star Casper Ruud crashed out in the second round, as did the likes of Ryan Peniston and Anett Kontaveit.

When did Wimbledon start and when will it end?

Wimbledon started on Monday, June 27th, and will conclude on Sunday, July 10th.

What is the schedule for Wimbledon 2022?

The remaining full schedule for this year’s tournament is as follows:

Thu 30 June Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round Fri 1 July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round, Mixed Doubles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round, Mixed Doubles First Round Sat 2 July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round, Mixed Doubles First Round, Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round, Mixed Doubles First Round, Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round Sun 3 July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles Round of 16, Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles Round of 16, Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round Mon 4 July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals, Girls’ Singles Second Round, Boys’ Doubles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals, Girls’ Singles Second Round, Boys’ Doubles First Round Tue 5 July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-Finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Mixed Doubles Semi-finals, Boys’ Singles Second Round, Girls’ Doubles First Round, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-Finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Mixed Doubles Semi-finals, Boys’ Singles Second Round, Girls’ Doubles First Round, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Wed 6 July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-Finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Round of 16, Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Round of 16, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-Finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Round of 16, Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Round of 16, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Thu 7 July Ladies’ Singles Semi-Finals / Mixed Doubles Final, Gentlemen’s Doubles Semi-finalsMixed Doubles Final, Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ and Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Quarter-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Ladies’ Singles Semi-Finals / Mixed Doubles Final, Gentlemen’s Doubles Semi-finalsMixed Doubles Final, Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ and Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Quarter-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Fri 8 July Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Finals, Ladies’ Doubles Semi-finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals, Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semi-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Semi-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Semi-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Finals, Ladies’ Doubles Semi-finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals, Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semi-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Semi-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Semi-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Sat 9 July Ladies’ Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Doubles Final, Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Doubles Final, Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals, Girls’ Singles Final, Girls’ Doubles Final, Boys’ Doubles Final, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Ladies’ Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Doubles Final, Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Doubles Final, Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals, Girls’ Singles Final, Girls’ Doubles Final, Boys’ Doubles Final, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Sun 10 July Gentlemen’s Singles Final, Ladies’ Doubles FinalBoys’ Singles Final, Gentlemen’s & Quad Wheelchair Singles Final, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final, Boys’ & Girls’ 14&U Singles Finals, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

What is the day four order of play?

The full order of play for Thursday can be found on Wimbledon’s own official website, here.

Today's action on Centre Court will get underway with rising British talent Katie Boulter, who will look to book her place in round three of the women’s singles competition when she takes on last year’s finalist Karolina Pliskova.

Fan favourite Rafael Nadal will be in action next, when he faces off against Lithuanian player Ricardas Berankis, before 18-year-old sensation Coco Gauff concludes the Centre Court action with a clash against 34-year-old Mihaela Buzarnescu.

On Court 1, women’s world number one Iga Swiatek takes on Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, who has never made it past the second round of the competition, while promising British talent Jack Draper in also in action later in the day.

Other highlights of the day's play can be found on Court 2, where the likes of Simona Halep, Harriet Dart and Nick Kyrgios are all involved in second round matches.

The full draw for the second round of this year’s tournament, and all its various competitions, can also be found here.

When will the Boulter, Nadal and Gauff matches start?

As the matches are played back to back, with the second match not starting until the first is finished, and so on, predicting the exact start time is tricky.

One thing for certain is that Boulter's match, the first one of the day on Centre Court, will get underway at 1:30pm BST.

Nadal is expected to appear on court at around 2:45pm, while Gauff could make her second appearance of the competition at around 4:45pm.

What is the ticket information for Wimbledon 2022?

As is tradition at SW19, fans will be able to queue for tickets that will permit them entry to matches on the same day.

Last year, the famous queue was closed last year due to Covid restrictions, but will make its return in 2022 - as will resale options.

It is also possible to purchase returned tickets from the All England Club ticket office starting at 3pm.

Many spectators leave early and return their tickets, but their seats remain valid for the rest of the day at a cheaper price.

For tickets purchased on the same day, usually there are around 500 tickets available each for Centre Court, Court One, Court Two, and Court Three.

Other options include a ground pass, which allows general entry from Court Four to Court 19

Ticket prices range from £8 for a ground pass all the way up to £240 for Centre Court tickets.

Unlike recent tournaments, there was no Wimbledon ticket ballot for 2022.

However, those fans who were successful in the 2020 ballot and have accepted the opportunity to retain their ticket will offered entry for the same day and court at this year’s event.

How can I watch Wimbledon 2022?

For those without a ticket, the BBC will be broadcasting extensive coverage of all the action for the entirety of Wimbledon fortnight.

Viewers can watch along throughout the Championships on BBC One, BBC Two, and via the BBC iPlayer from 11am daily.

There will also be up to 18 courts to choose from on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.