British star Cam Norrie takes to Court 1 at WImbledon today (July 6) to face Nicolas Jarry in the round of 16.

Cam will be hoping to book his spot in the quarter finals after defeating Mattia Bellucci in straight sets on Friday (July 4). As the only remaining British men’s player left in the singles competition, the hopes of the nation are resting on his shoulders.

However, before he can start planning his path to the final, Cam will need to defeat today’s Round of 16 opponent, Nicolas Jarry. Jarry is already on the career-high with reaching the Round of 16 at Wimbledon for the first time after defeating Joao Fonseca in three sets to one on Friday afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cam Norrie’s next Wimbledon opponent.

Nicolas Jarry faces Cam Norrie, the last remaining British play in the men's single competition, at Wimbledon in the Round of 16. | Getty Images

Who is Nicolas Jarry?

Nicolas Jarry is a 29-year-old tennis player from Santiago, Chile. e is currently ranked 143rd in the world as of June 30, 2025. He reached a career high rank of 16th in May 2024.

Jarry is the grandson of former ATP layer Jaime Fillol, who won seven titles on the ATP tour. He also has other family members connected to tennis, including his uncle, ex-professional player Jaime Fillol Jr, and his aunt, Catalina Fillo, who is the tournament director of the Chile Open. Away from tennis, his cousin, Martin Saenz, is a professional track and field athlete who specialises in 110-metre hurdles and holds the Chilean national record in this category.

Jarry is married to economist Laura Urruticoechea. The couple have two sons together - Juan and Santiago.

The tennis star turned pro in the sport in 2014 and has picked up three ATP Tour titles - Bastad 2019, Santiago 2023 and Geneva 2023. He has also won two ATP Tour doubles titles.

His 2025 Wimbledon campaign has seen him deliver a career-best at the tournament, reaching the fourth round so far. He has also reached the fourth round at the French Open in 2023, the third round at the US Open in 2023, and the second round of the Australian Open in 2023.

As of today (July 6), Jarry has netted himself $7,032,071 in prize money.

What height is Nicolas Jarry?

Jarry is quite literally a giant of tennis and often towers over his opponent, standing at a staggering height of 6ft 7in. His huge stature makes him a formidable opponent, even stretching higher in height than stars such as Alexander Zverev (6ft 6in) and Daniil Medvedev (6ft 6in).