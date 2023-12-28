From football to snooker and Formula 1 - these are the best sporting moments of 2023 that fans voted for

England players celebrate after the team's 3-1 victory and advance to the World Cup final

The best sporting moments of 2023 have been revealed by 2,000 sports fan as part of a revealing poll. Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon triumph and Lebron James breaking the NBA all-time points record both feature, but neither topped the list. And while some are sporting achievements, some are unforgettable moments for entirely different reasons.

In fact, the Lionesses reaching the FIFA Women's World Cup final has been crowned the most memorable sporting moment of 2023. Despite a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain, a poll of 2,000 sports fans voted the performance of the England women’s team in Australia as their most unforgettable event of the year.

It was some distance ahead of Man City’s men completing a historic treble by winning the FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League - which came second.

Third spot went to Carlos Alcaraz’s shock win over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men's final, with England’s men’s Rugby World Cup narrow semi-final loss to South Africa coming fourth.

A general view as players of Manchester City celebrate on the Open-Top Bus, which read "Treble Winners" as fans line the streets

It also emerged 33 per cent think 2023 was a better year for sport than 2022 - a year which saw Argentina win the men’s World Cup and the Lionesses win the Euros.

Sharon McHugh, spokesperson for betting company BoyleSports, which conducted the poll, said: “The Lionesses' quest for glory rightfully stands out as a key moment. They may not have clinched the trophy, but their performances throughout the tournament were first class. The women’s game continues to grow in popularity and will surely get even bigger next year.”

Other notable moments, according to those polled, include Ronnie O’Sullivan becoming the oldest winner of the snooker UK Championship - to add to already being the youngest.

And Mary Earps’ expletive-filled reaction to her penalty save in the World Cup finals also featured - as a side note the goalkeeper was also voted sportsperson of the year by respondents.

Wrexham getting their Hollywood ending by winning the National League to secure promotion to League Two was popular too. As was England’s Jonny Bairstow’s controversial stumping during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s by Australia’s Alex Carey.

LeBron James becoming the NBA’s all-time highest scorer and Frankie Dettori's winning the Champion Stakes in his final run at Ascot both received plenty of votes.

The study found those polled watched a total 248 hours of sport on TV during 2023 and attended an average of five live events in person. Here's the complete list of best sporting moments from 2023:

1. The Lionesses reaching the final of the women’s football World Cup.

2. Manchester City FC's men's team completing a historic treble (winning the FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League).

3. Carlos Alcaraz’s shock win over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men's final.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain kisses the Men's Singles Trophy following his victory in the Men's Singles Final against Novak Djokovic

4. England losing the Rugby World Cup semi-final to South Africa by one point.

5. Ronnie O’Sullivan becoming the oldest winner of the snooker UK Championship - to add to already being the youngest.

6. Frankie Dettori's winning the Champion Stakes in his final run at Ascot.

7. Mary Earps’ X-rated reaction to her World Cup final penalty save.

8. Wrexham get their Hollywood ending – winning the National League to secure promotion to League Two.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, owners of Wrexham celebrate with the Vanarama National League trophy as Wrexham win the Vanarama National League and are promoted to the English Football League. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

9. Everton receiving a points deduction for violating Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

10. England’s Jonny Bairstow being stumped during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s by Alex Carey.

11. Fiji’s shock defeat of Australia in the Rugby World Cup.

12 Harry Kane finally joining Bayern Munich – and breaking goalscoring records (18 goals in 12 games and first Englishman to score 18 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign).

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United scores the team's first goal the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on November 26, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

13. Alejandro Garnacho scoring a bicycle kick for Man Utd against Everton.

14. Chelsea winning the Women's Super League for the sixth time.

15. Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or for a record eighth time.

16. Jude Bellingham breaking Real Madrid’s goalscoring record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo (scoring 14 goals in 15 games).

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

17. Luis Díaz’s wrongly disallowed goal for Liverpool at Tottenham.

18. Max Verstappen winning the 2023 Formula One World Drivers' Championship.

19. Tyson Fury’s ‘robbed’ victory from UFC Heavyweight and underdog, Francis Ngannou.

20. England reaching the 2023 Netball World Cup final.

21. BBC coverage of Wolves vs Liverpool being plagued by porn noises.

22. Ange Postecoglou joining Tottenham and revealing ‘Ange-Ball.’

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points

23. LeBron James becoming the NBA’s all-time highest scorer.

24. Jack Grealish getting drunk for four days straight after Man City’s Champion’s League win.