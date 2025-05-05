Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Cambridge United striker Tom Youngs has died at the age of 45.

The club confirmed his death on Sunday (May 4), describing his death as "a shock to all connected with the Club." Youngs, who had been living with multiple sclerosis since 2014, died at St Nicholas Hospice at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

The football club said Youngs, born in Bury St Edmunds on 31 August 1979 and raised in Barton Mills, was remembered as a technically gifted and intelligent striker whose career spanned more than a decade across the English football leagues. He made 180 appearances for Cambridge United between 1997 and 2003, scoring 48 goals and playing a crucial role in the club’s promotion to Division Three in the 1998/99 season under manager Roy McFarland.

A youth talent discovered while playing for Mildenhall Town’s junior side, Youngs joined Cambridge United at the age of 10. He signed YTS terms in 1996 while completing A-levels, and progressed so quickly that by 17 he had already signed his first professional contract. He made his league debut in September 1997 and scored his first league goal in September 1999.

Youngs also played in the 2002 LDV Vans Trophy final under manager John Taylor. Paying tribute, Taylor said: “I don’t think you’ll find a forward in the lower divisions who understands the game as much as Tom Youngs.”

Tom Youngs when he played for Northampton Town in 2004. | Getty Images

In 2003, after contract talks stalled, Youngs transferred to Northampton Town for £50,000. “You have to think about your career,” he said at the time. “I’ve had a lot of good times at United, but I think most people will appreciate why I’ve decided to make this move at this time.”

He later had short stints at Leyton Orient, Bury, and Stafford Rangers, before returning to East Anglia to play for Cambridge City, St Albans City, Norwich United, and finally Mildenhall Town, where he served as player and assistant manager. A serious hip injury forced him to retire from playing in 2011 at the age of 32.

Youngs was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014 while working as an accountant at Greene King. He first noticed symptoms the year before, including blurred vision, while coaching from the sidelines at Mildenhall.

In 2016, he published a well-received memoir, ‘What dreams are (not quite) made of: no fame, no fortune, just football… and multiple sclerosis,’ in which he reflected on the highs and lows of a footballing life that never quite reached stardom but was full of dedication, humour, and honesty.

He married his wife Chelle in 2004, and together they had two daughters.

Cambridge United, in their tribute, said Tom would be remembered for his “probing, darting runs, intelligent positioning and poise in front of goal.”