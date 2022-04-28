West Ham, Frankfurt, Rangers and Leipzig will all compete for a place in the UEFA Europa League final on 18 May.

In just under a month’s time, either one of two British teams or one of two German teams will be crowned the UEFA Europa League Champions 2022.

Tonight, Thursday 28 April 2022, the first leg of the semi final will be played with West Ham hosting Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig hosting Rangers.

For the first time in their history, Rangers have reached the UEFA Europa league semi-final and will hope their unimaginable yet magical adventure continues as they travel to North Germany for the first 90 minutes of action.

West Ham have overcome the most successful side in the Europa League, Sevilla, as well as the Ligue 1 side Lyon to reach where they are, while the Ibrox side have had a fairytale ride taking on Red Star and Sporting Braga to make it to the penultimate stage.

RB Leipzig experienced a free pass through to the quarter-final stage after their opponents Spartak Moscow were banned from the competition following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a competition that started out with 32 clubs, only four remain as the final matches take place ahead of the grand finale later in May.

Rangers have had brilliant run in UEFA Europa League reaching semi final for first time ever

Out of those 32, Britain accounted for four of those places with Celtic and Leicester City making up the remaining two, but after failing to make it past the group stages, the mantle has fallen to West Ham and Rangers to represent the British clubs as far as they can.

As we await the results of the semi final this week and next week, here is all the information ahead of the UEFA Europa League final

When is the UEFA Europa League final?

The final will be played on Wednesday 18 May 2022 at 8pm BST (or 9pm CET).

Where will the final be held?

The UEFA Europa League final will be held at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The stadium is named after the club’s former President and can seat just under 50,000 people.

First opened in 1958, it was renovated in 1996 and 2017 and is the ninth-largest stadium in Spain and the third-largest in Andalusia.

Sevilla’s stadium was previously the host of the 1982 World Cup semi-final match between West Germany and France.

Sevilla’s stadium Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

The last time it hosted a European final was in 1986 when Steaua București beat Barcelona 2-0 on penalties in the European Cup Final.

The stadium has also previously hosted another UEFA final when Celtic lost in the final minutes to Porto at the 2003 UEFA Cup final.

How to watch the UEFA Europa League final

BT Sport has all the action for the UEFA Europa League. The semi final matches taking place this evening as well as the final match will all be available to watch.

Subscription for BT Sport starts at £25/month.

However, since 2015, BT Sport has teamed up with YouTube to stream the match - allowing viewers in the UK to see the game - along with the Champions League final - free of charge.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the same deal will be struck this year, but given that they have done so every year since acquiring the rights to show the competition, it does seem likely.

How to buy tickets for UEFA Europa League final

Today, Thursday 28 April 2022, is the final day to enter the ballot for the tickets. The opportunity to enter the ballot is only available through the UEFA website.

The price categories range from €40 to €150 and the allocation process for tickets reserved for fans of the final two teams will be organised by the clubs involved.

What do the teams win?