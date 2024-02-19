Telling news your way
How to watch Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou fight on TV in UK: date, time, and channel of heavyweight clash

Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou fight to air live in UK on pay-per-view service
Steven Ross
By Steven Ross
2 minutes ago
Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou takes place in Saudi Arabia next month

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will fight former UFC heavyweight champion turned boxer Francis Ngannou in a much anticipated meeting in Saudi Arabia next month.

British boxer Joshua is expected to make a staggering $50 million from the fight before pay-per-view sales, whilst his Cameroonian French rival Ngannou is tipped to earn $20 million before PPV sales.

Joshua holds an impressive 27-3-0 record of success, against Ngannou record of 17-3-0 and his 0-1 boxing stats following his loss to Tyson Fury in October 2023. It has been confirmed that UK boxing fans will be able to watch the event live from home as it will be broadcast on PPV channel Sky Sports Box Office next month. 

When is the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou fight?

The fighting will take place on Friday March 8 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The time of the match has not yet been confirmed, however Saudi Arabia is three hours ahead of the UK, so the clash is not likely to be in the middle of the night in the UK.

Who are on the undercard for the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou fight?

New Zealand's Joseph Parker will take on Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang - their heavyweight fight will take place just before the Joshua v Francis match.

How can you watch the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou fight in the UK?

The undercard and main event will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office - Box Office events are not included in a Sky Sports Membership and need to be purchased separately. 

Joshua’s last fight cost £19.99 to watch on pay-per-view, but the cost of the Francis Ngannou match has not yet been confirmed.

