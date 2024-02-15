Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is nearly ready to enter the ring once more and will take on the unbeaten Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski has held the title for over four years despite a pair of challenges from the lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. This time, however, here is huge amount of doubt around the American UFC champion as he is set to come up against a character who is one of the sport's most fastest-rising stars.

Topuria has 12 stoppages in his 14 undefeated fights and damage is almost a guarantee ahead of this clash. Volkanovski might hold the title but the momentum is certainly with the challenger ahead of their showdown in America.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know as Topuria hopes to make it 15 fights without loss...

When is Volkanovski vs Topuria?

The two fighters will knock hands on Saturday 17 February with the main card to get underway at 3am (UK time). The main event cage walks are scheduled to start a 5am Sunday morning but these timings could change depending on the length of the undercard fights. The fight will take place at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

How to watch the fight?

TNT Sports will have all the action from California with fans able to tune in from £29.99/month. This also gives fans an opportunity to tune into discover+ app and web player.

How do the pair match-up?

The American Volkanovski stands at 5ft 6 tall and has a reach of 71.5 inches. In his 29 fights, he has a record of 26-3 and currently holds the featherweight championship. Topuria, on the other hand, is 5ft8in tall and has a reach of 69in. He has only fought 14 fights but remains unbeaten.

Fight card

Main card:

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria - Featherweight championship

Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa - Middleweight

Geoff Neal vs Ian Garry - Welterweight

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo - Bantamweight

Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Koylov - Middleweight

Prelims:

Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Lemos - Women's Strawweight

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Justin Tafa - Heavyweight

Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera - Bantamweight

Zhang Mingyang vs Brendson Ribeiro - Light heavyweight

Early prelims: