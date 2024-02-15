UFC 298: when is Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria? Fight card, TV channel, live stream and location
and live on Freeview channel 276
The featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is nearly ready to enter the ring once more and will take on the unbeaten Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski has held the title for over four years despite a pair of challenges from the lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. This time, however, here is huge amount of doubt around the American UFC champion as he is set to come up against a character who is one of the sport's most fastest-rising stars.
Topuria has 12 stoppages in his 14 undefeated fights and damage is almost a guarantee ahead of this clash. Volkanovski might hold the title but the momentum is certainly with the challenger ahead of their showdown in America.
Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know as Topuria hopes to make it 15 fights without loss...
When is Volkanovski vs Topuria?
The two fighters will knock hands on Saturday 17 February with the main card to get underway at 3am (UK time). The main event cage walks are scheduled to start a 5am Sunday morning but these timings could change depending on the length of the undercard fights. The fight will take place at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
How to watch the fight?
TNT Sports will have all the action from California with fans able to tune in from £29.99/month. This also gives fans an opportunity to tune into discover+ app and web player.
How do the pair match-up?
The American Volkanovski stands at 5ft 6 tall and has a reach of 71.5 inches. In his 29 fights, he has a record of 26-3 and currently holds the featherweight championship. Topuria, on the other hand, is 5ft8in tall and has a reach of 69in. He has only fought 14 fights but remains unbeaten.
Fight card
Main card:
- Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria - Featherweight championship
- Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa - Middleweight
- Geoff Neal vs Ian Garry - Welterweight
- Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo - Bantamweight
- Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Koylov - Middleweight
Prelims:
- Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Lemos - Women's Strawweight
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Justin Tafa - Heavyweight
- Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera - Bantamweight
- Zhang Mingyang vs Brendson Ribeiro - Light heavyweight
Early prelims:
- Josh Quinlan vs Danny Barlow - Welterweight
- Oban Elliot vs Val Woodburn - Middleweight
- Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick - Women's flyweight
