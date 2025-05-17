Crystal Palace will enter their third FA Cup final as they meet Manchester City at Wembley Stadium today (Saturday 17 May).

Both teams impressed in their respective semi-finals, leaving a final showdown at Wembley Stadium in London. The Eagles vs The Citizens will be shown on TV - and it will actually be shown on two free-to-air channels here in the UK.

The 2025 FA Cup Final is on Saturday May 17 and kick off is at 4.30pm BST. The game will be aired on BBC One and ITV1 – meaning you can choose your preferred pundits.

The BBC’s coverage starts at 3.25pm, while ITV’s begins at 3pm. On BBC One, it’ll be Gary Lineker, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer on pundit duties, and they’ll be joined by former Palace defender Glenn Murray and former City defender Micah Richards. Guy Mowbray will be commentating with Shearer.

On ITV1, Mark Pougatch will present with Roy Keane, Joleon Lescott and Ian Wright in the studio. On commentary will be Sam Matterface with Lee Dixon and Ally McCoist.

The game will be stream-able on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. The BBC Sport app and YouTube channel will show highlights after the game, with an Match of the Day FA Cup final special broadcast on BBC One overnight at 12.25am BST. There is a re-run at 8.25am on Sunday morning.