England’s women’s national football team is expected to arrive at Southend Airport on Monday afternoon after an hour delay, following their dramatic UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final win over Spain.

According to the BBC, the team is set to land at home soil at 3.20pm. However, fans have been strongly urged by the Football Association (FA) not to travel to the airport to greet the squad due to space limitations and safety concerns.

The BBC reported that “staff at Southend Airport” confirmed the team’s arrival had been delayed by an hour, with the Lionesses now expected to touch down mid-afternoon. Despite the delay, “there are no signs of frustration here among the fans, who remain in high spirits,” the BBC said, noting that crowds were “continuing to grow steadily to welcome the back-to-back European champions.”

But earlier on Monday, the FA issued a firm plea for fans to avoid the airport entirely. A spokesperson said: “Our history-making Lionesses will return home this afternoon. But due to limited space at the airport, we would advise fans not to travel there today. Instead, we look forward to seeing as many of you as possible in Central London tomorrow for the homecoming celebrations.”

The warning aims to prevent overcrowding during what is already a busy period at airports amid the summer holiday season.

Sarina Wiegman’s squad, who defeated world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Zurich, will be honoured with a Downing Street reception on Monday afternoon, followed by an open-top bus parade on Tuesday.

The victory makes England the first side in history to win back-to-back UEFA Women’s European Championships and the first English team to win a major tournament on foreign soil.

The open-top parade begins at 12.10pm along The Mall in London and will conclude at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace, with live broadcasts scheduled across BBC, ITV and Sky.