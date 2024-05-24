Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major UK airport is set to be next to ditch the 100ml liquid rule as new 3D scanners are being installed

Birmingham Airport is set to be the next major UK airport to scrap the 100ml liquid rule as new 3D scanners are being installed. The new 3D scanners will end the need to remove liquids and laptops during pre-flight security checks.

Instead, flyers will be able to bring up to two litres through the scanners. The deadline for installing these scanners was June 1, 2024, although Birmingham Airport will be the only major UK airport to meet this date.

It will join several smaller airports across the UK that have already made the change, including Teesside International Airport in Durham, Newcastle International Airport, and London City Airport. Both Luton and Bristol airports are aiming to introduce the new technology by June.

In Ireland, Shannon and Donegal also have 3D scanners in operation. It is understood that Heathrow Airport, Gatwick Airport and Manchester Airport will have until June 2025 to install the scanners and implement the new rules.

When all UK airports have installed the scanners, it is likely to speed up the process of going through security. As it stands, UK holidaymakers flying with a carry-on bag must fit all their liquids - no more than 100ml per product - in a 20cm by 20cm resealable plastic bag. They must place this bag inside a tray alongside electronics such as laptops.