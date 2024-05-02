Newcastle Airport: Aegean Airlines launches new direct flights to Athens from UK airport for summer
A Greek flagship airline has returned to a UK airport for the second summer running meaning passengers can now travel to the city of Athens. The airline is returning to Newcastle Airport where a direct service will be launched to Athens every Wednesday and Sunday until 23 October.
The evening departure time will allow passengers to arrive the following day ready to start their holiday straight away, or connect onto a range of onward travel options via air or boat. Athens, Greece’s capital city, was crowned Europe’s leading city-break destination at the World Travel Awards last month. The judges of the awards recognised Athens’ sustainable tourism development efforts as well as the impact of the city’s new ‘This is Athens’ official visitor guide - that raises awareness of the 129 districts available for visitors to explore.
Leon McQuaid, director of aviation development at Newcastle International Airport said: “Aegean is one of our newest airline partners and we are delighted that, following strong bookings last year, the airline has returned for its second summer season operating from the airport. As well as providing passengers with a new city break or summer sun destination, this direct service to Athens also offers a convenient option for passengers joining cruises from the Greek capital or serves as an additional hub connection for those who are looking to connect to the Greek Islands, and beyond, via Aegean’s worldwide network.”
Aegean is the leading Greek airline and in 2023 was awarded the title of ‘Best regional airline in Europe’ in the Skytrax World Airline Awards. The airline’s domestic and international network includes 180 destinations in 49 countries.
The news comes after Newcastle International Airport has recently invested over £20m in the passenger experience, redeveloping the security search area and refurbishing the majority of catering outlets in the departure lounge. Aegean flights from Newcastle International Airport are on sale now at aegeanair.com.
