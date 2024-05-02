Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Greek flagship airline has returned to a UK airport for the second summer running meaning passengers can now travel to the city of Athens. The airline is returning to Newcastle Airport where a direct service will be launched to Athens every Wednesday and Sunday until 23 October.

The evening departure time will allow passengers to arrive the following day ready to start their holiday straight away, or connect onto a range of onward travel options via air or boat. Athens, Greece’s capital city, was crowned Europe’s leading city-break destination at the World Travel Awards last month. The judges of the awards recognised Athens’ sustainable tourism development efforts as well as the impact of the city’s new ‘This is Athens’ official visitor guide - that raises awareness of the 129 districts available for visitors to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aegean Airlines has launched new direct flights to popular European city Athens from Newcastle Airport for summer. (Picture: NCJ Media)

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon McQuaid, director of aviation development at Newcastle International Airport said: “Aegean is one of our newest airline partners and we are delighted that, following strong bookings last year, the airline has returned for its second summer season operating from the airport. As well as providing passengers with a new city break or summer sun destination, this direct service to Athens also offers a convenient option for passengers joining cruises from the Greek capital or serves as an additional hub connection for those who are looking to connect to the Greek Islands, and beyond, via Aegean’s worldwide network.”

Aegean is the leading Greek airline and in 2023 was awarded the title of ‘Best regional airline in Europe’ in the Skytrax World Airline Awards. The airline’s domestic and international network includes 180 destinations in 49 countries.