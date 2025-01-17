Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UK holidaymakers heading to Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza have been issued a stark warning as five viruses are currently sweeping the popular holiday islands.

The Balearic Islands are facing a "quintudemia" - five viruses at once - including flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), norovirus, rhinovirus, and Covid. Hospitals in the region have already opened 80 additional beds and recruited extra staff in anticipation of an increase in respiratory infections over the coming weeks.

According to the Balearic Minister for Health, Manuela García, the current situation is similar to previous years, with the incidence about two weeks behind the mainland. As of Tuesday afternoon (17 January), 119 people were awaiting hospital admission on the islands.

The local health service, IB-Salut, has reassured that hospitals are prepared to adapt to fluctuations in patient intake, stating: "Hospitals are dynamic; they adapt to the fluctuations in patient intake, opening beds and hiring professionals according to demand." They added that contingency plans are always in place during the winter season to anticipate such situations.

UK holidaymakers heading to Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza have been issued a stark warning as five viruses are currently sweeping the popular holiday islands.

What are the viruses that make up the 'quintudemia'?

Flu (Influenza)

Flu has an incubation period of 1–4 days and lasts for 7–10 days, with symptoms including fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, cough, and fatigue; cases are rising, and experts predict that the flu will peak in the Balearic Islands after the Sant Sebastià festivities due to increased social interactions, with variants including the common flu as well as Influenza A and B.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

RSV is seasonal, primarily active from October to March, and is a leading cause of respiratory illness in children, causing symptoms such as fever, chills, difficulty breathing, headache, muscle aches, nasal congestion, runny nose, cough, and fatigue, which are often mild and resemble a common cold, but in younger children, RSV can lead to severe conditions such as bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

Norovirus

Norovirus is an RNA stomach virus, has an incubation period of 12–48 hours and lasts for 1–3 days, with symptoms including fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, dehydration, and severe abdominal pain, and it spreads orally through direct contact or, more commonly, via contaminated hands, food, or water, originating from infected individuals' hands, faeces, or vomit; frequent handwashing is essential to prevent transmission, and those showing symptoms should isolate.

Rhinovirus

Rhinovirus causes the common cold, has a gradual onset with an incubation period of 1–3 days and a duration of 2–4 days, with symptoms such as sore throat, nasal congestion, runny nose, and sneezing; it is generally harmless, although it can feel severe, with adults typically experiencing two to three colds annually, while babies and young children may get colds more frequently.

COVID-19

Covid has introduced a new variant, XEC, which is becoming the dominant strain in Europe and is noted for its higher transmissibility, with symptoms similar to the Omicron variant. Its symptoms resemble a flu-like syndrome, including fever, cough, general discomfort, fatigue, and, in some cases, loss of taste and smell, affecting primarily vulnerable populations, and frequent handwashing, complete vaccination, and general hygiene practices are recommended to reduce transmission.