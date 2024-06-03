Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passengers have missed flights at Birmingham Airport due to ‘three hour queues’ that snake outside the building

Birmingham Airport has been slammed as a “s***show rolled in glitter” and “one of the worst airports in the world” as passengers once again faced huge queues on Sunday (2 May). Passengers shared photos on X, formerly Twitter, showing huge queues snaking far from the building.

One person wrote on X that after passengers had checked in they are “sent OUT of the airport for security checks in a queue 300 metres long”. A user responded to this post saying that they had to endure a three-hour wait on Sunday.

Passengers have missed flights at Birmingham Airport due to ‘three hour queues’ that snake outside of the building. (Photo: @Cengizquatra on X)

Another user on X posted that her daughter had missed her flight with Turkish Airlines due to the queues. She said: “My daughter missed her flight, 3.5 hours just waiting outside to enter the airport? This is inhuman! A lot of passengers from TK1970 missed their flights as well. And nobody was there to help. Shame you all!”.

Another user said on X that many passengers had missed their flights on Sunday saying that the airport was “a joke”. The user wrote: “People are missing their flights because of their long queues… Some lady is here bawling her eyes out.”

It comes after thousands of passengers faced huge queues over the bank holiday weekend and half term. Staff were said to have been seen pulling people out of queues and taking them to the front to save them from missing their flights.

The airport is currently carrying out work to finish a ‘state-of-the-art’ upgrade to the security hall, bringing in new scanners and readying to scrap the 100ml liquid limit. The upgrade will allow customers to carry liquids up to a certain volume inside their baggage without having to remove them for X-ray scanning. The limit is currently still set at 100ml but plans are in place to increase it to two litres.